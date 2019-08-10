WWE SummerSlam 2019: 5 Potential finishes for Bayley vs Ember Moon - SmackDown Women's Championship

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 970 // 10 Aug 2019, 18:53 IST

Who will leave Toronto with the SmackDown Women's Championship?

Bayley chose to defend her Women's Championship against Ember Moon at The Biggest Party of The Summer this year, which has gone down well with the WWE Universe but not with former Champion Charlotte Flair, who faces WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on Sunday night instead.

Bayley and Moon started out as friends a few weeks ago, but recent back and forths have now made it appear that their friendship is not as important as the SmackDown Women's Championship, as they continue to push the title to the level of the Raw Women's Championship that's currently held by Becky Lynch.

This is the first time that the two women have faced off for the SmackDown Women's Championship and interestingly, there could be a number of potential finishes for the match.

#5 Bayley retains her SmackDown Women's Championship

Will Bayley retain her SmackDown Women's Championship this Sunday night?

Bayley was able to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on the same night that she won it to become SmackDown Women's Champion for the first time a few months ago. She has since become the target of a number of female wrestlers but has proved that she deserves to hold the Championship by always coming out on top.

It's been a rough few months for Bayley, who never got a rematch for the Women's Tag Team Championships that she and Sasha Banks lost at WrestleMania because Banks hasn't been seen since April.

Bayley has proved that she is worthy as a singles competitor and this Sunday at SummerSlam she could prove that whilst Ember Moon is her toughest opposition to date, she will come out on top and continue to reign over the SmackDown Women's Division for the next few months.

