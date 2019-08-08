WWE SummerSlam 2019: 5 Potential finishes for Charlotte Flair vs Trish Stratus

Who will leave Canada with all the bragging rights?

SummerSlam this year will see three Women's matches take place for the first time in history since the SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships will be on the line, but Charlotte Flair will also battle Trish Stratus in a match that is all about the bragging rights.

Trish Stratus was once seen as the greatest female wrestlers of all time as a seven-time Women's Champion, a record that many believed would never be broken until Charlotte Flair came along and has now been able to eclipse these achievements as a nine-time Women's Champion.

There has been a debate over the past few years surrounding these two women when it comes to who is actually better, considering each star represents a different era in sports entertainment, but this weekend the questions will finally be answered.

Trish Stratus has also confirmed that she will retire from the ring following this match this weekend, which means that almost 13 years after she originally walked away from WWE, the Hall of Famer will be hanging up her boots for good.

#5 Trish Stratus defeats Charlotte

Will Trish Stratus be the one having her hand raised on Sunday night?

Trish Stratus is still considered to be one of the best female wrestlers of all time, but she hasn't stepped into the ring since Evolution last year when she was able to pick up the win over Alicia Fox and Mickie James in a tag team match that also included Lita.

Stratus looks to be in great shape and could easily be the one who comes out on top against Charlotte on Sunday night, remember Trish won her seventh Women's Championship in this very arena back in 2006 on her final night in WWE when she forced Lita to submit to the Sharpshooter, will SummerSlam hold the same fate for Charlotte?

