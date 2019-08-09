WWE SummerSlam 2019: 5 Potential finishes for Finn Balor vs The Fiend

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 63 // 09 Aug 2019, 17:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Finn Balor will take on the 'Fiend' Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam

Finn Balor takes on the re-debuting Bray Wyatt this weekend at SummerSlam since The Fiend has seemingly left his mark on the first-ever Universal Champion over the past few weeks.

Bray Wyatt hasn't wrestled a match on WWE TV since last summer when he was one half of the Raw Tag Team Champions alongside Matt Hardy, but in recent months, he has returned to WWE TV as part of The Firefly Fun House and become one of the most interesting parts of the show.

Interestingly, Wyatt has focused his attention on WWE legends in recent weeks rather than on his match against Balor in Toronto this weekend, which could be a hint to what Wyatt could be doing on WWE TV following his match against the former NXT Champion.

#5 Finn Balor defeats The Fiend

Finn Balor could defeat The Fiend at SummerSlam

Finn Balor isn't expected to bring The Demon to SummerSlam this weekend, even though it was only three years ago that The Demon King was able to defeat Seth Rollins to become the first-ever Universal Champion.

Balor has already been able to defeat Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam as The Demon, since the two men had a number of issues a few years ago and were later scheduled to face off in a match where The Demon took on Sister Abigail at TLC, but viral meningitis forced Wyatt on the sidelines and AJ Styles took his place.

Balor has climbed through the ranks over the past few years but The Fiend is the closest he has come to face The Demon, so this could be a huge test for the former Champion. Balor definitely has the history when it comes to defeating Wyatt, so he has to be considered a favorite heading into this weekend's event.

1 / 5 NEXT