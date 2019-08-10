WWE SummerSlam 2019: 5 Potential finishes for Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton - major heel turn, surprise interference

WWE Championship

SummerSlam is just a day away and the hype around the show has been amazing. With 10 already announced matches, the card is absolutely stacked for this year's edition of the biggest party of the summer.

One of the most interesting matches on the card has to be the culmination of the long-drawn feud between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton. Kingston personally asked for Orton to accept his challenge for a match at SummerSlam, and The Viper did not disappoint.

Both men will be giving this match their 100% as a lot is riding for these men and their egos on this match-up. Let us take a look at 5 interesting ways this match will go down at SummerSlam and 5 possible ways.

#5 Kofi Kingston retains the WWE Championship

This is the most likely scenario coming out of the WWE Championship match from SummerSlam. While Kingston has been a great Champion ever since he won the belt at WrestleMania 35, he still needs to shift up the gears and bring out his intense side more.

And who better to do that than the man who was behind shelving Kingston's push in 2009 - Randy Orton. The entire feud between the two has been built on the non-kayfabe heat between the two Superstars where Orton had allegedly pulled his weight backstage to stop Kofi Kingston from being pushed nearly a decade ago.

With the New Day member finally reaching the pinnacle of WWE, it would indeed be an iconic moment if Kofi Kingston can beat Randy Orton clean, and finally establish that the Jamaican Superstar was wronged by Orton all those years ago. It would be a perfect example of the Underdog beating the odds and show the world that hard work and perseverance always prevails.

