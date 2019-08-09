3 main reasons why WWE is planning Roman Reigns vs Buddy Murphy at SummerSlam

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 573 // 09 Aug 2019, 17:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns vs Budy Murphy?

This week on SmackDown, Reigns was finally able to get some answers regarding the mystery of the recent backstage attacks on him. Reigns decimated Buddy Murphy backstage until the former 205 Live Superstar was ready to spill the beans.

While Murphy revealed Rowan to be the man behind the attacks, the attack at the hands of Reigns left him seething. Roman Reigns currently does not have a match at SummerSlam, but as per WrestleVotes, WWE might be planning a match between The Big Dog and Buddy Murphy at the biggest party of the summer.

Here is what WrestleVotes stated:

There were discussions last night about adding Roman Reigns vs Buddy Murphy to the SummerSlam card after the angle that went down on SmackDown. Source said it wasn’t decided either way yesterday, but it remains a possibility as we get closer to the show this weekend.

Let us take a look at 3 major reasons why WWE want this match to take place:

#3 Placeholder match for The Big Dog

There have been reports stating that WWE has no plans for Daniel Bryan competing at SummerSlam this year. This means that WWE is taking their time in building the feud between Reigns and Bryan before the two finally clash.

This is certainly a good way to build interest among the fans so that the payoff match is appreciated more. However, not having the face of WWE - Roman Reigns - compete at the second biggest PPV of the year would certainly be a bit odd.

Last week on SmackDown Reigns decimated Murphy backstage in order to get an answer out of him about who the man behind attacks on him was. The Best Kept Secret had to spill all the secrets as he revealed Rowan to be behind the attacks.

Since WWE want to prolong the storyline between The Big Dog and Bryan & Rowan, Murphy would be the perfect fit for a placeholder match for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

1 / 2 NEXT