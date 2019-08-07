5 highly successful NXT Superstars who have become absolutely insignificant on the main roster

Triple H can't be happy!

Every NXT Superstar dreams of making it to the main roster one day. These Superstars don't just want to be a part of the main roster but want to shine and make an impact on the biggest stage a wrestler can reach.

However, while some of these Superstars are successful in realizing these dreams, some others are unable to. There are quite a few lucky Superstars who were not very successful in NXT but managed to turn around their luck on reaching the main roster.

While it would be fair to say that Superstars such as Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sasha Banks, and The Revival have not been used up to their potential, they still have received quite a few opportunities to make their mark and still have a chance to turn their careers around.

Let us take a look at 5 NXT Success stories who have been damaged beyond repair thanks to their stint on the main roster:

#5 Bo Dallas

Dallas was the youngest NXT Champion, and one of the best heels the yellow brand has ever seen. However, unfortunately for Bray Wyatt's younger brother, his run on the main roster would see him become an insignificant jobber.

Anyone who watched Dallas during his NXT days knows what a talented performer he is. Even before turning 25, Dallas had already mastered the art of garnering heel heat from the crowd at a moment's notice - something legends like Roddy Piper were famous for.

While Dallas is a former RAW Tag Team Champion, it was more of a comedic run more than anything else. Being thrown into one tag team to another, it is clear that Vince McMahon has failed to see the potential in a possible singles run for the former NXT Champion.

Unfortunately for Bo, the future looks bleak as it would be difficult for almost anyone to take him seriously after the kind of booking he has received ever since he made his way to the main roster.

