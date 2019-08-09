WWE SummerSlam 2019: Do we really need another Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar matchup?

Can Rollins take back the Universal Title?

SummerSlam is just around the corner folks. And I know that you can't wait for it. Well, neither can I honestly. It is one of the "Big Four" pay-per-views of the year for WWE.

Every year, we wait for the event just to see what storylines and what new match-ups WWE will put on for their audience. They do a decent job though every year but let me tell you that this year around, they may have failed in meeting the expectations for the show.

I am referring in particular to the top card feud we've witnessed for months on Raw. Yes, I am talking about the Universal Championship feud between Seth 'The Beastslayer' Rollins and Brock 'The Beast' Lesnar.

Why is the match not worth it?

We saw this David vs Goliath sort of match at WrestleMania earlier this year. And you very well know what happens when you stretch a feud between two wrestlers for far too long.

Take the case of Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar a few years ago. The feud was fresh for the people and the match had some expectations as well. But last year, did you even bother to switch on the TV while this match was going on?

If you serve the same dish again and again to the people, they will get fed up. The Rollins vs Lesnar feud is along the same lines. We saw the same intensity and struggle between the two earlier this year. The same Lesnar kept dominating Rollins leading up to WrestleMania earlier this year.

The same is happening now, so tell me what excitement do you think is left for us in this feud to watch? Do you see any freshness in the feud?

What if Rollins loses?

Seth Rollins

This is one of the two possibilities that can happen on 11th August. But, whatever happens, WWE will regret the result.

Suppose if Rollins loses, then again we will have a part-timer as the mainstream champion. Again we'll not see the major title for weeks. Again the champion will appear only a few times a year. And again, we'll have either of Rollins, Strowman, or Reigns challenge Lesnar for the title, giving us another boring feud.

I'm sure most of us don't want to see another Lesnar vs Strowman or Lesnar vs Roman Reigns match at all.

What if Lesnar loses?

Brock Lesnar

A lot of you might be craving to see Rollins stomp Lesnar again and keep him down for the 3-count, just like he did at WrestleMania. But the thing is if we see it again, what about Lesnar's character intensity?

First of all, Lesnar has just won the title back. And usually, WWE doesn't strip a wrestler off their championship belt in their very first title defense. If he loses, it may look very unpleasant for a wrestler of his caliber.

Secondly, Lesnar is being portrayed as a Terminator, an out-of-control beast who doesn't care about his opponents and subjects them to a heavy beatdown every time. He kicks out of every damn finisher tried on him. He is so merciless that opponents shiver standing face to face against him.

That is why it is not good for a wrestler like Lesnar and neither for WWE to let him lose clean. In Lesnar, WWE have a nasty heel who is hated by everyone. And if you make your ultimate heel lose every crucial match, he'll lose his charm.

Do you want Lesnar to be the next Strowman? I'm pretty sure that most of you would say no.

What should be done?

WWE has always been protective of Lesnar. And that is needed. They know the caliber of Lesnar and protecting him is a good move. In the matches that Lesnar has lost, only a few of them have seen a clean ending. Recall all the matches where Lesnar has taken 3-count. Either someone has interfered (Reigns vs Lesnar, SummerSlam 2018), or the low-blow has done the trick (WrestleMania 35).

Last time Lesnar lost clean was against Goldberg (Survivor Series 2016). So, if someone has to lose, it has to be Lesnar. But, losing in a rather unclean manner would be good since for a guy like Seth Rollins, beating Brock Lesnar clean doesn't look very convincing (apologies to the Rollins fans).

Strowman lost several matches clean to Lesnar and Reigns, and that nullified his fear factor. Lesnar has a dominating character, he shouldn't have the same fate. So, he can not be fed to a babyface with ease. If Lesnar loses that way, his image will stay protected and Rollins will get the Universal title back. So, there will be nothing to lose for anyone.

So, what next?

The problem started when Brock Lesnar walked out with the Money in the Bank briefcase. If a deserving man had won it, we would be watching a far better match than Rollins vs Lesnar.

But what's done is done. There's no point raking up old wounds now. WWE has got itself into some trouble here. Let's see how they plan on dealing with the match on Sunday. It could turn out to be a knockout punch for WWE if they let the match end up in a clean victory for any of the two Superstars.

Let's hope WWE has thought of a discrete way of ending the match.