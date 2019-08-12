WWE SummerSlam 2019: Former WWE Champion makes stunning return with Elias tonight

Someone had their mouth shut for them

Elias made an appearance during WWE SummerSlam 2019, doing his usual schtick. Which is awesome, by the way.

But what was unexpected was the return of a WWE legend from the site of the Biggest Party of the Summer, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Following Elias' request for the Canadian audience to silence their cell phones, hold their applause, and... you know... be silent. Suddenly, a familiar theme hit the speakers and out to the ring came Toronto's own... Edge!

The Rated R Superstar came to the ring, staring down the former Drifter then, without warning, dashed across the ring, hitting Elias with a spear in the middle of the ring. He would quickly dash out of the ring area and head back to the backstage area, celebrating with his hometown crowd.

What's interesting about this appearance of the former WWE Champion, aside from how it was unexpected, was the physicality of the spot. Edge retired from active competition in 2011, citing a neck injury from years prior as the reason. The WWE Hall of Famer stated at the time that doctor's informed him that just one bad bump could possibly paralyze him for life.

Since retiring, Edge has made sporadic appearances with WWE, including hosting two seasons of The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness on the WWE Network. He also runs a podcast with his former tag team partner, the aforementioned Christian. He's also had a pretty busy acting career, including a regular role on the Syfy series Haven.

Does this mean we might see the return of Edge to the squared circle? Nah. But, it's clear that he felt comfortable enough to perform a spot that he wouldn't have even considered just a couple of years ago.

What did you think of Edge's big moment at SummerSlam tonight? Share your thoughts in the comments!