WWE SummerSlam 2020: 5 potential finishes to Seth Rollins vs Dominik Mysterio’s Street Fight

Dominik Mysterio will make his in-ring debut in WWE against one of its biggest Superstars, Seth Rollins, at WWE SummerSlam. This match did not just come out of thin air, as there is a lot of story-building involved in the setup of this contest.

Seth Rollins cost Rey Mysterio his eye at WWE Extreme Rules in an Eye for an Eye match, after which Mysterio’s son could not sit on the sidelines and watch any longer. Ultimately, Dominik wanted a shot at The Monday Night Messiah himself.

While Dominik has no prior in-ring experience, rage and hunger for revenge have forced him to challenge the man who blinded his father a month ago, and we will likely see a very emotional and physical match at SummerSlam.

The match between the two WWE Superstars at SummerSlam will be a Street Fight, which means almost everything will go during the fight between the two men, and the WWE Universe will surely get some surprises during it.

Here, we will look at the five ways in which this Street Fight could come to an end at SummerSlam, where we will see the debut of the son of Rey Mysterio.

#5 Seth Rollins wins clean at WWE SummerSlam

The biggest decision in this young man’s life. This #SummerSlam he’ll have to fight for himself. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/H91clD9tRQ — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 10, 2020

Seth Rollins is one of the premier heels in WWE today. The Superstar who adopted the Monday Night Messiah persona following Survivor Series last year has slowly molded his gimmick so well that the WWE Universe despises him to the core.

Rey Mysterio got caught up with Rollins and their rivalry resulted in Mysterio losing his eye at WWE Extreme Rules. Dominik Mysterio now wants to avenge his father in his debut match at WWE SummerSlam, but things won’t be as simple for him.

While Dominik will have the backing of the WWE Universe in his debut match, this will also be his first on-screen, in-ring match, while Rollins has all the experience in the world at his advantage.

Rollins will have the upper hand in this contest, and the Street Fight rules will also benefit the heel, especially one like Rollins who is well versed with the setup of the ring and the weapons that surround it. This match could also go to all corners of the arena, and that could lead to Rollins delivering a few Stomps to Dominik on the concrete around the ring before pinning him to pick up the victory.

The result will allow The Messiah to pick up a lot more heat following SummerSlam, and also give Mysterio a chance to make a return soon to try and end the Monday Night Messiah’s reign of terror once and for all.