WWE SummerSlam 2020: 5 Things that can happen at the PPV

It’s the Biggest Party of the Summer and you’re all invited! WWE will send the summer season off with a bang as this Sunday WWE SummerSlam 2020 will emulate live on the WWE Network from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Not only will this be the first major WWE event held outside of the Performance Center since March, but it will be the first one with actual fans in attendance, albeit not physically. This is all thanks to the new WWE Thunderdome experience.

SummerSlam is one of WWE's important PPVs of the year. With ratings in a bit of a slump and major sports officially back in full swing, expect WWE to put on a show that fans won’t forget. As of now, there are eight matches currently scheduled for this Sunday's show.

On the RAW side of the card, Apollo Crews will defend the United States Championship against MVP, with the stipulation being that the Hurt Business is banned from ringside.

Sasha Banks will put the RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka. Dominik Mysterio will make his in-ring debut as he takes on Seth Rollins in a Street Fight.

The Street Profits will defend the RAW Tag Team Championships against Andrade and Angel Garza. In the main event for the Red brand, Drew McIntyre faces his greatest challenge yet, as he takes on Randy Orton with the WWE Championship up for grabs.

On the SmackDown side of the card, Mandy Rose will take on Sonya Deville in a Hair v. Hair match. Bayley will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Asuka, who will be pulling double duty at SummerSlam. In the main event for the Blue brand, Braun Strowman will put the Universal Championship on the line against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

With that being said, here are five things that can happen at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

#5 Braun Strowman and The Fiend will pull off a double turn at SummerSlam

Will we see a double turn between the Fiend and Braun Strowman?

After facing Firefly Fun House and “Eater of Worlds” versions of Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman faces his toughest challenge to date, as he faces off with The Fiend at SummerSlam for the Univeral Championship.

Strowman made fairly easy work of Firefly Fun House Bray back at Money in the Bank, while Wyatt was the last man standing at Extreme Rules in their Swamp Match. Now, The Fiend has been unleashed and he is coming for Strowman’s Universal Championship. However, there is a new interesting twist to this story and that is Alexa Bliss.

The Fiend put the Mandible Claw on Bliss a few weeks ago in an attempt to get Strowman’s attention. She then appeared with him in what appears to be a trance. However, Strowman, the babyface in this story, said that he “doesn’t give a damn about Alexa” in what was a surprisingly heelish type promo. This has led some to question if there is another twist coming, and that could be a double turn at SummerSlam. This was fueled even further last week on SmackDown when Bliss confronted Strowman and he acted like a heel once again and even manhandled The Goddess before The Fiend appeared.

The story for the double turn can be simple as well. The Fiend transforms anyone he feuds with, sans Goldberg, back to their former characters.

The Fiend can change Strowman back to a heel at SummerSlam. The Monster Among Men did some of his best work as a heel, especially during his feud with Roman Reigns in 2017. It can also be explained that the Fiend is “healing” Alexa Bliss and trying to protect her from Strowman, who doesn’t seem to care about her.

The last time WWE had a memorable double turn was back in 2013 with Dolph Ziggler and Alberto Del Rio, so it’s been a while since we’ve seen one. This one at SummerSlam would also be more impactful and interesting because Strowman would be back in his element as a heel, and we would get a babyface version of The Fiend, which would be very interesting to see.

It will be interesting to see if WWE would be able to pull this off at SummerSlam.