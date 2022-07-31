WWE SummerSlam 2022: 3 feuds that could start after the event 

WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam 2022, is in the rearview mirror now. The biggest WWE event of the year (after WrestleMania) had Triple H's imprints all over it, as the show managed to live up to the expectations of critics and fans alike.

While Edge made his spectacular return to help The Mysterios, WWE had Bayley return with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (aka Io Shirai), which sent the live audience into a frenzy. However, the biggest highlight of the show was the main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

On another note, after a few marquee feuds reached their climax last night, the creative team also went on to tease a few mouth-watering rivalries that could start in WWE in the coming days. The return of Edge and Bayley has further spiced things up and it would be interesting to see how things unfold.

On that note, let's take a look at three feuds that we could witness in the company in the days to come:

#3. The Mysterios & Edge vs. The Judgment Day

Dominik & Rey Mysterio teamed up to take on Damian Preist & Finn Balor in a No Disqualification tag team match last night at SummerSlam. However, it didn't end too well for the Judgment Day duo as Edge made a spectacular return to WWE to aid The Mysterios.

The Rated-R Superstar took out both Balor and Priest to help the father-son duo secure a huge win over their rivals. Given how things unfolded last night, a huge tag team feud between The Master Manipulator & The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day could be on the cards in the coming days.

The creative team could have Edge & The Mysterios feud with The Judgment Day, leading to a potential tag team match at Clash at the Castle.

#2. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the RAW Women's Championship

Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch in a grueling contest at SummerSlam. Following the match, Big Time Becks turned into a babyface as she embraced the current champion. However, all of this was overshadowed by the spectacular return of Bayley.

Bayley made her long-awaited return to WWE last night, accompanied by Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (FKA Io Shirai). The trio came face-to-face with The EST and Becky before retreating.

Given how things unfolded, there is no doubt that Bayley seemingly could be Bianca Belair's next challenger. An engrossing rivalry between the duo looks likely in the coming days.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed Universal Championship

Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a Donnybrook Match to earn a shot at the Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. Following that, The Scottish Warrior made an appearance at SummerSlam, vowing to destroy whoever emerges as the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar.

On another note, Roman Reigns managed to defeat Brock Lesnar in the Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. The duo put up an outstanding main event, and the Big Dog managed to pip The Beast with help from The Usos.

Now that The Tribal Chief has successfully defended his title at SummerSlam, a mouth-watering and long-awaited feud against The Scottish Warrior is all locked in for the days to come.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited about the aforementioned feuds? Yes No 64 votes so far