The Sportskeeda WWE SummerSlam 2022 Score

Sportskeeda WWE Content Manager Riju Dasgupta and Senior Editor Bill Apter give their scores for every match at SummerSlam 2022.

Each match is rated on a 1-10 score, with 10 being the best. Let us know which ones you agree with as well! Let's get started ...

Bianca Belair (RAW Women's champion) vs. Becky Lynch

Apter Score: 7/10

Good opening match for WWE SummerSlam 2022. Lots of action, but after a Spanish Fly and a KOD - Kiss of Death - Bianca Belair proved she is still the EST of WWE after pinning Becky Lynch. Big Time Becks offered the champion a handshake and hug after the victory.

As Belair was celebrating in the ring, Bayley made a surprise return followed by Dakota Kai and Io Shirai. The three went into the ring and went face-to-face with the champion.

Dasgupta Score: 8/10

Becky Lynch came back into the ring and stood with Bianca and the threesome of Bayley, Kai, and Shirai turned around and left. This scenario looks really good for the Role Model managing her two chargers for a series of tag team matches against Lynch and Belair. These two women can't have a bad match even if they try. They're seasoned pros and got the grand show going on the right note.

Did Becky Lynch just renounce her evil ways? The future holds promise. The post-match was awesome! Bayley leading her own faction? Sign me up.

The Miz (with wife Maryse and Ciampa at ringside) vs. Logan Paul

Apter Score: 8

After Ciampa was ordered to head to the dressing room by the referee for interference -- and refused -- he was attacked by former WWE Champion AJ Styles and forced to go back. Logan Paul dazzled The Miz with acrobatic moves and kicks.

The amazing move of the match was Logan setting up Miz on the announcer's table and then going to the ring -- climbing the top turnbuckle like Shane McMahon used to do -- and gracefully flew off his perch onto the table, putting both he and Miz through it.

Dasgupta Score: 7.5/10

The end came when Logan used The Miz' signature move -- the Skull Crushing Finale -- on Miz for the three count and pin.

Logan Paul looked like a seasoned pro! He was incredible. This match exceeded every expectation. Paul is a natural for the business.

Bobby Lashley (United States Champion) vs. "Mr. Money In The Bank" Theory

Apter Score: 6.5

Before the bell sounded, Theory bashed Bobby Lashley repeatedly with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Once the match kicked off, Theory continued the attack. Lashley made a comeback with some clotheslines and a chokeslam.

At that point, Theory left the ring and seemed okay to lose by countout. However, Lashley tossed him back into the ring. After a series of power moves, Lashley caught Theory in the Hurt Lock and the upstart tapped out.

Smart move by Theory to save his body from injury if he cashes in his Money In The Bank briefcase at the end of the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match later in the night.

Dasgupta Score: 6.5/10

Short and sweet. The match between Lashley and Theory was what it needed to be with the Dominator dominating. Nothing special but keeps the champ looking strong. Will Theory be able to cash in? Only time will tell.

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damien Priest, accompanied by Rhea Ripley at ringside) vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Stipulation: No disqualification or countouts

Apter Score: 6

The Mysterio family were getting beaten up for much of the match. At one point, Ripley put Dominik on her shoulders outside the ring and crashed him into the ring apron.

When it looked like the Mysterio family was about to lose, fire shot up from an area of steps on the stage and Edge appeared and ran to the ring spearing both Priest and Balor. This allowed the Mysterios to deliver a double 619 and Rey made the final pin on Balor.

Dasgupta Score: 7/10

Edge! This match was the Edge show. Solid match as you'd expect from these four performers, but the return of Edge just overshadowed everything. Rey is so innovative he does new things in every match.

Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Apter Score: 5

Broadcasters Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary for this one. Cole favoring Pat, Corey rooting for Corbin. McAfee was quite athletic especially with a dive off the top ropes onto Corbin who was outside the ring.

The end came when referee Charles Robinson was briefly knocked unconscious. At that point, McAfee hit Corbin in the groin and climbed the ropes as the referee came to his senses. The SmackDown commentator came off the ropes with a flying cradle and pinned Corbin

Dasgupta Score: 5.5/10

Michael Cole is unleashed. He's so good without Vince in his ear. This was probably the filler match on the card but it was still a lot of fun. McAfee is no Logan Paul and there were some underwhelming spots but job well done.

The Usos (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions) vs. The Street Profits with Jeff Jarrett as special guest referee

Apter Score: 6

Montez Ford had some issues with referee Jarrett at one point arguing that Jarrett counted too slowly when Ford had Jey Uso in a pinning predicament. Some mixed signals between the Street Profits saw the Usos double team Dawkins and pin him.

Dasgupta Score: 5.5/10

No other team has been at the level of The Usos in WWE. I thought Double J was underused too. It was a good match but I expected more.

Liv Morgan (Smackdown Women's Champion) vs. Ronda Rousey

Apter Score: 5.5

It was like a shoot fighter taking on a teenage girl. Ronda Rousey pretty much destroyed Liv with submission moves. The champion retained in a sequence which saw her locked in the Armbar, standing up and pinning Ronda's shoulders to the mat for the three count.

A video replay showed that Liv tapped out at the two count. Ronda lost and attacked the referee. Finally, other WWE officials came in and forced her to release him. Liv sat on the ringside floor in tears favoring her left arm.

Dasgupta Score: 4/10

Not my favorite match honestly. I would have preferred a better finish. Oh well, Ronda has tapped into her dark side and that can only bode well.

Roman Reigns (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion) vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match

Note: In order to win your opponent must not be able to answer the bell for the count of 10.

Apter Score: 10/10 (as it lived up to its hype and more)!

Brock Lesnar came to the ring looking like a happy assassin. He stopped walking down the aisle halfway through, only to climb into a tractor with a bucket lift and begin driving it towards the ring!

He stopped and got on top of it and announced himself as a "kicka** country boy!" Lesnar jumped right off the tractor and dove onto Roman Reigns to start the match. The two men went all over the place and tables and ring barriers were in play as they both tried to destroy the other.

Two Superman punches and a Spear put Lesnar down but he got back up and tossed Reigns outside the ring. The Beast Incarnate put Roman in the bucket in the tractor and dumped him into the ring! A series of suplexes and a near pin by Lesnar. With Reigns down, Lesnar got into the tractor and an flipped the ring onto its side!

Roman fell out of the ring and the count nearly reached 10! The Usos assaulted Brock but he suplexed them both on the floor! Paul Heyman took the belts and told Brock to take them and leave Roman alone.

Lesnar used an F-5 to put Heyman through the commentary table. Everyone was down. Theory came down and smashed Roman but was the victim of a Lesnar F5! Roman took the Money in the Bank briefcase and beat Brock with it. Then Roman took the WWE belt and tried to knock Brock out, but he did not stay down for the 10 count!

The Usos and Roman buried Brock with chairs, ring steps, and whatever they could find. The Beast was finally put down for the 10 count!

Dasgupta Score: 10/10

Match of the year. The decade. The century. The millennium!

