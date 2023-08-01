WWE SummerSlam 2023: What are the MMA rules for Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler? Looking at their grudge match

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are set to lock horns at SummerSlam 2023. The duo has been at each other's throats since Baszler turned on Rousey at Money in the Bank 2023. The betrayal allowed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to pin Rousey for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

On the July 31, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE aired a promotional video featuring The Queen of Spades and The Baddest Woman on the Planet. The package touched upon their time as MMA fighters and their pro wrestling journey. It was later revealed that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler would square off in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam on August 5.

The exact match rules the superstars must adhere to haven't been clarified yet. Considering the bout is expected to be contested under MMA rules, the basic regulations of the sport should apply. Like in mixed martial arts, Baszler vs. Rousey can end in numerous ways, including knockout, submission, TKO, forfeit, no contest, or the judges' decision.

If WWE wants to follow the exact MMA rules, the promotion will likely need to invite three judges for the high-profile contest at SummerSlam 2023.

Non-title MMA fights have three rounds that do not exceed five minutes. The creative team could include this rule in Rousey's match against Baszler at SummerSlam 2023. This could add authenticity to the stipulation of the contest.

MMA fight rules don't allow competitors to perform certain maneuvers and strikes. However, WWE is unlikely to include such restrictions in the high-profile match. Since pro wrestling is known for jaw-dropping spots and unique sequences, fans would eagerly wait to see how the company produces Baszler vs. Rousey with a mixed martial arts twist.

Shayna Baszler expressed her frustration with Ronda Rousey before SummerSlam 2023

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler gave their honest opinions about each other during the July 31, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW. Both spoke about their time in MMA, working together in WWE and the fact that Baszler was the first to hold Rousey's baby.

The Queen of Spades believed that Rousey hadn't returned the favor for everything she had done for her when they were friends.

"This whole thing has been set up from day one for her to be elevated to this position despite the work of everyone else, namely me, who'd come before her. It happened in MMA. It's happening here, and I'm done. I'm sick of it," said Baszler during the video package.

Rousey and Baszler were an unstoppable duo before their split. Hence, many are excited to see how they perform against each other at SummerSlam 2023.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.