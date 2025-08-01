WWE SummerSlam 2025 stage in danger of being incomplete? What we know

The 2025 WWE SummerSlam is just a couple of days away. Triple H and his team have built a stacked match card for the premium live event. This year will mark a historic milestone as it will be the first-ever two-day edition of the PLE. While the stars are ready to wrestle each other in a high-stakes bout, it seems like the stage of The Biggest party of the Summer is still not ready.As reported by Fightful Select, the weather in New Jersey isn’t air travel-friendly right now, which has also caused several flight delays and cancellations. The bad weather has also affected the construction of the 2025 SummerSlam stage. Owing to flood warnings released for July 31, the workers were called off, and a shelter was set up in the MetLife Stadium.The temporary shelter stands where the ring should be. The report also stated that the ringside area is not set up yet, and the multi-tier set is being put together slowly. Despite this, WWE isn’t concerned about the stage remaining unfinished when the PLE kicks off and is positive that everything will go as planned.Jade Cargill could become the new WWE Women’s Champion at SummerSlamJade Cargill will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The Storm earned the title shot by winning the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament by beating Asuka in the final round at Night of Champions. Interestingly, given the big push the former AEW star is receiving, she stands a chance to put an end to Tiffy Time at SummerSlam.Jade Cargill is carrying a lot of momentum behind her. Aside from winning the QOTR, she is currently leading in her feud with Naomi by 2-0, winning one match at WrestleMania 41 and another at Evolution 2. In comparison, The Buff Barbie seems to be losing steam pretty fast. Her promo work with Charlotte Flair for an event as big as WrestleMania 41 totally went south as well. With Naomi no longer having the Money in the Bank briefcase, she won’t be there to sabotage Jade Cargill’s WWE Women’s Championship match, especially when she will be facing IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat bout to defend her Women’s World Championship.Thus, Cargill could finally win her first World Title in WWE. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Storm and Stratton.