WWE SummerSlam: 3 Things WWE secretly told us through Seth Rollins' win over Brock Lesnar

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 192 // 12 Aug 2019, 20:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins

WWE produced one of the best pay-per-views of 2019 with SummerSlam as it was filled with nostalgia and memorable moments. It started during the kickoff show where Edge returned to spear Elias, while Rowan attacked Buddy Murphy during the latter's match against Apollo Crews.

Also, the IIconics lost their rematch for the Women's Tag Team Championship against Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. In the main show, Goldberg beat Dolph Ziggler in a very short, yet brutal match, while AJ Styles and Becky Lynch retained their United States Championship and Raw Women's Championship respectively.

Another anticipated match was the Fiend vs. Finn Balor and that match was won by the former in astounding fashion. Trish Stratus was another legend on the card and she was defeated by Charlotte Flair in a thrilling contest that surpassed expectations. The biggest talking point of the night, though, came in the match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, where an injured Rollins overcame the Beast to become the new Universal Champion.

In this slideshow, we are going to take a look at the three things WWE secretly told us through Rollins' win.

#3 Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon do not want a part-time champion

Brock Lesnar with his trademark suplex on Seth Rollins

One big positive that can be taken out of the result is the fact that both Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon do not seem to like the idea of a part-time champion in Brock Lesnar, who shows up maybe once or twice a month.

Seth Rollins, over the last year or so, has made the Universal Championship a prized title with regular defenses; if Lesnar held on to it, it would have lost its relevance yet again. It will be interesting to see who emerges as the new challenger to the Architect for the Universal title.

1 / 3 NEXT