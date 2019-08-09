WWE SummerSlam: 4 former Champions who were embarrassed at SummerSlam

The Biggest Party of the Summer is just around the corner

Widely considered as the second biggest show of the year, and justifiably so, WWE will be heading to Toronto's Scotiabank Arena to host the thirty-second annual edition of SummerSlam.

With Vince McMahon's billion-dollar company giving us so many memorable moments in the last thirty-two years, fans will head to the biggest party of the summer expecting a blast.

This event has rarely been devoid of mainstream attention, with legions in the WWE Universe getting a closer insight into their favourite performers' throughout the weekend.

There's a lot of history here - a lot of history. The last editions of SummerSlam have given us so much to remember and cherish as a hardcore professional wrestling fan. Be it the controversies or the classic in-ring showdowns, the show has managed to earn its position in history as the second biggest show of the year, after WrestleMania.

While many in the locker room have had their fair share of success at the event before, there are a select few who have struggled to even move a needle against their opponents.

"Jobbers" in WWE usually known to make their opposition look like a million bucks, this list features a quirky take on some of the most decorated Superstars who jobbed out to their opponents.

Here are the 4 former WWE Champions who became jobbers at SummerSlam.

#1 The Honky Tonk Man - Summer Slam 1988

Warrior reigns supreme

Starting the list with one of the most shortest matches in the event's history, which saw The Ultimate Warrior embarrass The Honky Tonk Man, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 1988.

Considering that this was the very first event under the prestigious chronology of SummerSlam, Honky Tonk Man was scheduled to lock horns with Brutus Beefcake, but the match was eventually scrapped due to the latter selling a storyline injury.

With Brutus unable to compete for the night, the recently inducted Hall of Famer issued an open challenge to anyone in the back, which was eventually answered by The Ultimate Warrior, to a thunderous reception.

As electric as he was, Warrior wasted no time in getting his hands over the WWF Intercontinental Champion and eventually landed the Warrior Splash to win the gold.

One of the most decorated Intercontinental Championship reigns in the company's history ended in such bizarre fashion, with the match concluding in just thirty-one seconds.

