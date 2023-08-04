WWE SummerSlam: 4 incredible celebrity guest appearances everyone should remember

WWE SummerSlam has seen some extremely memorable guest appearances from a bunch of celebrities over the past few decades. Some of the guests left quite a deep impact on the event itself.

While this year, with the actors guild strike, it's unlikely any actors might make an appearance, there will be some musical performances.

Let's take a look at some of the most memorable celebrity appearances at SummerSlam.

#4. WWE SummerSlam 2015: Stephen Amell aka The Green Arrow

Stephen Amell is well known for his Arrow show. However, in a SummerSlam where celebrity appearances would be quite important, he got involved in a moment with Cody Rhodes.

He stepped into the ring and had quite a good tag team match against Stardust. It was one of the better moments of Cody's rather forgettable run in that character.

#3. Walter Payton came out at SummerSlam 1994

It's not only recently that WWE has been including guests at SummerSlam events. In 1994, Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton made his way out to the ring with Razor Ramon.

Ramon and Diesel were scheduled to have a match, while Shawn Michaels would interfere for Diesel.

Payton chased Michaels out of the ring and the arena, eventually returning to celebrate with Ramon after he won the match.

#2. Tamyra Mensah-Stock at SummerSlam 2021

At SummerSlam 2021, Tamyra Mensah-Stock appeared in WWE after having won the gold medal in the women's freestyle 68 kg division. She was present with Gable Steveson.

Recently, her appearance became a lot more impactful as she announced in May 2023 that she had signed with WWE. Fans will have to wait to see her compete.

#1. WWE SummerSlam 2015: Jon Stewart got involved with John Cena's match

@WWERollins is quite thankful for the former Daily Show host's appearance at Summerslam 2015 costing @JohnCena the Winner Takes All match! Happy Birthday to the one and only Jon Stewart!@WWERollins is quite thankful for the former Daily Show host's appearance at Summerslam 2015 costing @JohnCena the Winner Takes All match! pic.twitter.com/fqf1q64rYe

In 2016, Jon Stewart was present as the guest host of the show. However, his involvement wouldn't stop there. Instead, he came into the wrestling ring with a chair, hitting Cena with it.

This was just when John Cena had almost defeated Seth Rollins to become the WWE Champion. The interference was all Rollins needed to get away with the win. All of this was because Stewart didn't want Cena to equal Ric Flair's title record.

