WWE SummerSlam: 5 possible finishes to Randy Orton & Riddle vs. AJ Styles & Omos - RAW Tag Team Championship match

Several big title matches are scheduled to take place at WWE SummerSlam this year. One of the biggest bouts for the show was announced on the final episode of WWE RAW before SummerSlam.

Randy Orton returned to the red brand a couple of weeks ago and subsequently reformed his tag team with Riddle — RK-Bro. Both men will challenge AJ Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam this Saturday.

The Phenomenal One and Omos work surprisingly well together. The duo have already taken down The New Day and The Viking Raiders, but they’ve had very few championship matches since winning the titles at WrestleMania 37.

Meanwhile, many fans are backing RK-Bro to win the RAW Tag Team Championships because of how entertaining they are.

Will Omos and Styles take down another pair of challengers to prove their dominance in the RAW tag team division? Or will Riddle and Orton find a way to overcome The Phenomenal One and his giant partner?

Let's take a look at five possible finishes to the RAW Tag Team Championship match at WWE SummerSlam.

#5. AJ Styles and Omos cause a disqualification at WWE SummerSlam

Since pairing up with Omos, AJ Styles has picked up many tainted victories to build on his character. He will likely have a few tricks up his sleeve for the big contest at SummerSlam.

During the match, The Phenomenal One could instruct his partner to take some extreme measures if either one comes close to a loss.

An extended two-on-one beatdown might lead to a disqualification for the RAW Tag Team Champions, who would lose the contest but still retain their titles.

Riddle and Orton could take some time to build as a tag team on RAW before winning the titles. The angle will allow Styles and Omos to retain their gold while keeping RK-Bro in the RAW Tag Team Championship picture post-SummerSlam.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry