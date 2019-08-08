WWE SummerSlam 2019: 5 Possible finishes to Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler

Mathaeus Abuwa

Dolph Ziggler will face Goldberg at Summerslam

In a shocking turn of events, Dolph Ziggler will now be facing Goldberg at SummerSlam, having originally been scheduled to face The Miz.

The Icon will take on The Showoff in a match that may seem unexpected but has been in the brewing for several weeks. Dolph Ziggler has been running down Goldberg’s name ever since Extreme Rules, making fans to wonder whether this match was always in the works.

Having been produced off the back of a ruckus few confrontations between The Miz, Ziggler and Shawn Michaels, this Goldberg-Ziggler match has all the momentum it needs.

The return of Goldberg itself is enough star power to make this a special attraction match. Add to that, the revival of Dolph Ziggler’s career and you have a potential match of the night. With so many elements to this bout, there are so many things that could happen come Sunday.

Here are 5 possible finishes to the Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler match at SummerSlam.

#5 Goldberg goes over clean

Goldberg has won 69.77% of his matches in the WWE

Whether anyone agrees or not, Goldberg is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The 53-year-old is an iconic figure in this industry, with many of today’s Superstars using him as a benchmark for their careers.

He’s the man that brought dominance back to wrestling, going on an undefeated streak that will never again be matched.

In his last WWE outing, Goldberg lost to The Undertaker in a match that truly showed his age.

The Deadman and Goldberg botched several moves, leading to an uncoordinated match with Goldberg leaving the ring concussed.

The Undertaker put right that wrong with his masterclass at Extreme Rules, now it’s Goldberg’s turn to erase that less than flattering memory.

At SummerSlam, Goldberg could notch a clean and strong win over a wrestler that will sell his every move. What’s there not to like?

