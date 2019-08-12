WWE SummerSlam: 5 Reasons why Goldberg destroyed Dolph Ziggler again and again

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.72K // 12 Aug 2019, 06:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Goldberg took Dolph Ziggler to school at WWE SummerSlam 2019

So, WWE SummerSlam is off to a great start already with Becky Lynch scoring an impressive victory over Natalya. But the match that followed is the one that has everyone talking.

Dolph Ziggler has been taking shots at Goldberg for the last few weeks on RAW and SmackDown Live. It would lead to a match between the two men at WWE SummerSlam, where Dolph Ziggler got absolutely destroyed.

In this article, I shall go into detail about why Goldberg delivered multiple devastating spears and jackhammers to Ziggler. Please let me know your thoughts and comments as I'm sure you'll do, in the comments section below.

Is this a segment that you enjoyed or one you did not like?

#5 Redemption match

Extreme Rules was Takers “redemption” match.



Tonight was #Goldbergs



Great job Bill .... even better job DZ ... the live crowd loved it.



And to the haters...FYA#SummerSlam @BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 11, 2019

The Undertaker and Goldberg faced off at Super ShowDown in what many people described as a legitimate dream match. These were two men who've laid the foundation for what we know as sports entertainment. Unfortunately, both men are way past their prime and this dream match would turn out to be a nightmare for the stars involved in the match.

The match was a botch-fest ever since Goldberg concussed himself and while The Undertaker had his moment with a great tag team match where he teamed up with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules, Goldberg did not.

As another WWE legend, Bully Ray pointed out in the Tweet above, this was a chance for Goldberg to erase the memories associated with the match with a pretty great showing.

And now Goldberg is a hot commodity once again and when he competes the next time around, people will be invested in him again, because he's looking like the beast that he used to be. The SummerSlam crowd certainly got their money's worth and more...

1 / 5 NEXT