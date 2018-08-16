WWE Summerslam: 5 Superstars with the most wins in Summerslam history

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 343 // 16 Aug 2018, 14:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker is no stranger to impressive records at big pay-per-view events.

Summerslam is unarguably the second biggest event of the WWE's calendar. Over the years, the event has produced some of the greatest moments in WWE history.

Who can ever forget The British Bulldog winning the Intercontinental Championship from Bret Hart in front of 80,000 fans packed at the Wembley Stadium? Or Shawn Michaels' in-ring return after four long years to beat Triple H in an unsanctioned street fight. Summerslam is an event that fans look forward to all year and where wrestlers want to put on a show in order to stand out.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

With the biggest show of the summer just days away, we felt it was the perfect time to look back at five of the superstars who have won the most number of matches in Summerslam history.

#5. Randy Orton (7 wins)

Randy Orton has fond memories of Summerslam.

Randy Orton's greatest Summerslam moment came back in 2004 when he defeated Chris Benoit to become the youngest World Champion in the history of pro wrestling at the age of just 24.

Since then he has had a rather enjoyable time on the show, winning the world championship at Summerslam on two other occasions. First against Christian at Summerslam 2011 in a No Holds Barred match for the World Heavyweight Championship. And then against Daniel Bryan when he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase in 2013 to win the WWE Championship.

1 / 5 NEXT