WWE SummerSlam comebacks: 5 epic WWE Superstar returns that surprised everyone

WWE SummerSlam has always been one of the company's biggest shows of the year. Following WrestleMania, it has seen major feuds come to an end while also highlighting thrilling moments and matches that have gone down in history forever.

When talking about SummerSlam, it's difficult to not mention some of the incredible returns by WWE stars that the show has seen.

Over the course of the storied history of the event, there have been some returns which stood out. Here, let's take a look at some of the biggest returns ahead of the 2023 SummerSlam event.

#5 WWE SummerSlam 2011: Kevin Nash returns

There are few stars as important to the wrestling world as Kevin Nash. His contributions during his run in WCW can never be forgotten. So when he suddenly returned in 2011 while Triple H got ready to face CM Punk, fans were not sure what to expect.

They were even more confused when he attacked Punk, letting Triple H get the win that night. This would be the start of a return feud for Nash.

#4 WWE SummerSlam 2007 - Triple H

Triple H had been gone for a while back in 2007 when he was injured during a match against Rated-RKO. He returned 7 months later to face King Booker at SummerSlam 2007. The two were very familiar with each other and it saw an epic return to the ring for the star.

#3 WWE SummerSlam 2022 - Bayley with Damage CTRL

Bayley had been missing from WWE for a long time. Ruled out of action due to an ACL injury in July 2021, it was more than a year since she'd been in the ring. She returned with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, confronting Bianca Belair who had beaten Becky Lynch just before that.

Lynch actually came to Belair's aid immediately positioning Bayley as a heel, a role she plays better than most.

#2 WWE SummerSlam 2021: Becky Lynch's return and title win

Becky Lynch came back to WWE at SummerSlam 2021 after being gone for more than a year because she was having a baby.

When Sasha Banks was absent and Carmella looked set to step in to face Bianca Belair, Lynch appeared out of nowhere. She challenged Belair immediately, and then hit her with the Manhandle Slam to get a win over the star in 26 seconds and win the title. It left fans stunned.

#1 WWE SummerSlam 2021: Brock Lesnar returns

SummerSlam 2021 was special for more than one reason. After Becky Lynch's return, the fans were stunned when The Beast Incarnate himself returned to the ring.

Roman Reigns had a hard-fought match against John Cena when Lesnar came down to the ring. He had a ponytail and looked different than he had ever before. After being missing for a year and a half, his return began a new chapter, one that has stolen the show quite a few times over the past two years.

