WWE SummerSlam Rumors: Dolph Ziggler to face another Superstar and not Shawn Michaels or The Miz

What's the plan for Dolph Ziggler after his SmackDown assault?

What's the story?

However unpopular it may seem, a recent storyline trend on WWE programming has reignited the feud between Dolph Ziggler and The Miz. Shawn Michaels was inserted into the angle on this week's SmackDown Live, which was surprisingly a good segment.

The rumor mills have expectedly been churning out speculation about Ziggler either going up against The Miz or even Shawn Michaels at SummerSlam.

Dave Meltzer refuted those reports on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He said that Ziggler would have a match at the show, but it won't be against The A-Lister or the Heart Break Kid.

In case you didn't know...

HBK was the special guest on The Miz TV on the most recent episode of SmackDown Live. He spoke about catching up with fellow WWE legends on Raw Reunion and put over Seth Rollins, who he saved from being taken out by The Original Club.

Dolph Ziggler buried the Raw Reunion show and called all the iconic names who appeared as wannabe legends. Michaels replied by branding Ziggler as a second-rate HBK wannabe.

Miz got a piece of the action and was tired of Ziggler's frequent bickering and complaining. Ziggler attempted to attack HBK, but Miz bore the brunt of the right-hand shot. HBK took Ziggler out with a punch and went to check on Miz. Ziggler got up and laid out HBK with a superkick to end the segment.

It seemed pretty clear, right? The Miz vs Dolph Ziggler for the 1567th time? Well, maybe not...

The heart of the matter

Meltzer confirmed via his backstage sources that Dolph Ziggler would be competing at SummerSlam. He added that it wouldn't be against the Miz while also stating that Shawn Michaels will not be wrestling at the biggest show of the Summer.

Here's what Meltzer wrote in the Newsletter:

We’ve also confirmed that there will be a Dolph Ziggler match on the show, but we were told it would not be against either The Miz (even though TV certainly lead you in that direction) or Shawn Michaels, who is not wrestling on the show.

What's next?

While Miz and Ziggler have put on classic matches against each other in the past, especially during their feud for the IC title, no one wants to see the two WWE veterans go at it again.

We'll keep you updated regarding the possible opponents for Ziggler and Miz at SummerSlam, which is scheduled to take place on August 11th.

Let's hope WWE keeps him fresh this time.