×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE SummerSlam Rumors: Dolph Ziggler to face another Superstar and not Shawn Michaels or The Miz

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
809   //    25 Jul 2019, 18:52 IST

What's the plan for Dolph Ziggler after his SmackDown assault?
What's the plan for Dolph Ziggler after his SmackDown assault?

What's the story?

However unpopular it may seem, a recent storyline trend on WWE programming has reignited the feud between Dolph Ziggler and The Miz. Shawn Michaels was inserted into the angle on this week's SmackDown Live, which was surprisingly a good segment.

The rumor mills have expectedly been churning out speculation about Ziggler either going up against The Miz or even Shawn Michaels at SummerSlam.

Dave Meltzer refuted those reports on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He said that Ziggler would have a match at the show, but it won't be against The A-Lister or the Heart Break Kid.

In case you didn't know...

HBK was the special guest on The Miz TV on the most recent episode of SmackDown Live. He spoke about catching up with fellow WWE legends on Raw Reunion and put over Seth Rollins, who he saved from being taken out by The Original Club.

Dolph Ziggler buried the Raw Reunion show and called all the iconic names who appeared as wannabe legends. Michaels replied by branding Ziggler as a second-rate HBK wannabe. 

Miz got a piece of the action and was tired of Ziggler's frequent bickering and complaining. Ziggler attempted to attack HBK, but Miz bore the brunt of the right-hand shot. HBK took Ziggler out with a punch and went to check on Miz. Ziggler got up and laid out HBK with a superkick to end the segment. 

It seemed pretty clear, right? The Miz vs Dolph Ziggler for the 1567th time? Well, maybe not...

The heart of the matter

Meltzer confirmed via his backstage sources that Dolph Ziggler would be competing at SummerSlam. He added that it wouldn't be against the Miz while also stating that Shawn Michaels will not be wrestling at the biggest show of the Summer.

Here's what Meltzer wrote in the Newsletter:

Advertisement
We’ve also confirmed that there will be a Dolph Ziggler match on the show, but we were told it would not be against either The Miz (even though TV certainly lead you in that direction) or Shawn Michaels, who is not wrestling on the show. 

What's next?

While Miz and Ziggler have put on classic matches against each other in the past, especially during their feud for the IC title, no one wants to see the two WWE veterans go at it again. 

We'll keep you updated regarding the possible opponents for Ziggler and Miz at SummerSlam, which is scheduled to take place on August 11th. 

Let's hope WWE keeps him fresh this time.

Tags:
WWE SummerSlam 2019 Dolph Ziggler Shawn Michaels
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Dolph Ziggler hints at a feud with Shawn Michaels; HBK to return?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage details on Dolph Ziggler's attack on Shawn Michaels
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Match between two former World Champions not happening at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
4 epic Intercontinental Championship matches which happened at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Intercontinental Championship matches in SummerSlam history
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Seth Rollins deserves to face off against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam 2019: 3 reasons WWE is reportedly booking Trish Stratus vs Charlotte Flair at the PPV 
RELATED STORY
10 Most Shocking WWE SummerSlam Moments
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who could face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
5 SummerSlam matches that WWE must add stipulations to
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us