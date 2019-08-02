WWE SummerSlam: Top 5 Brock Lesnar matches from the PPV

Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman

Summerslam is approaching and WWE enthusiasts are all to set to witness the action unfold at The Biggest Party Of The Summer!

Key clashes are set to take place at the upcoming PPV and it won't be wrong to say that the signs are looking utterly promising for the company.

One key clash will see Brock Lesnar battle Seth Rollins for Universal Championship. Seth Rollins recently suffered a horrendous beating at the hands of The Beast and ardent fans of the company are keenly looking forward to this mega battle.

Seth Rollins will be wary of the Beast Incarnate's dominant past at Summerslam and will be hoping to put a dent in Brock Lesnar's magnificent record at the PPV.

Paul Heyman's client has been part of some of the most famous clashes in the PPV's history and here we list down top 5 Brock Lesnar matches from the previous Summerslam editions :

#5 The time when Brock Lesnar played the Game - Summerslam 2012

Brock Lesnar defeated Triple H at Summerslam 2012

In the summer of 2012, Brock Lesnar was set to face Triple H in an extremely personal bout. Brock Lesnar developed an intense rivalry with The Game whose arm he had broken once before their clash at Summerslam in 2012.

Brock Lesnar didn’t stop there as he also attack Triple H’s Best friend, Shawn Michaels during the run-in to the PPV.

The Game is regarded as one of the fiercest competitors of all-time but it won’t be wrong to say that Triple H devotees were shocked to their core upon witnessing Brock Lesnar break Triple H’s arm twice in three months. This compelled Triple H to tap out thus giving Brock Lesnar a victory.

The match solidified Brock Lesnar's status as The Beast on RAW and truly helped in establishing his character.

It was the first PPV win for Brock Lesnar in his second stint with the company and rest, as they say, is history!

