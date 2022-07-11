WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Former NXT Champion pins Theory, Seth Rollins suffers shocking loss (Waco, Texas, 07/10)

WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event for the RAW brand at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas. The show featured top stars from the red brand and was headlined by Seth Rollins, who took on Riddle in the main event.

The show started with a singles match between Veer Mahaan and R-Truth. The Indian-origin star has been unstoppable since his reintroduction earlier this year. Veer made quick work of his opponent, picking up a victory to keep his momentum going.

Becky Lynch and Asuka also looked to settle their differences in Waco, Texas. The two former champions have been on a warpath since the latter returned to the company's flagship show. They also had a match on RAW last week, which Becky won. However, Asuka reigned supreme in their latest outing.

Elsewhere on the show, Theory suffered a shocking loss to Dolph Ziggler. Since April this year, the former world champion has not competed in a televised singles match on the main roster.

Finn Balor also continued his rivalry with The Mysterios as he faced Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. The Prince picked up a significant victory for The Judgment day, who recently lost a tag team bout to Rey and Dominik on RAW.

NOT @FinnBalor. @SuccumbToSin Chalk up another win to the Prince over Dominik Mysterio here in #WWEWaco . Priest and I offered him an opportunity so many times, but he'd rather remain on this road of losses and punishment. Our offer is always on the table, kid.

Also, Omos defeated Cedric Alexander on the show, while Ezekiel got one over Ciampa. Meanwhile, Dana Brooke defeated Doudrop to retain her WWE 24/7 Championship.

The main event for the night was a Street Fight between Riddle and Seth Rollins. The Visionary started the feud between the two after he attacked Riddle on RAW. The Original Bro got one back last week as he laid out Rollins with an RKO.

Both men took each other to their limits in the Street Fight. The bout was eventually won by Riddle, who has been flourishing as a singles star in the absence of Randy Orton.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner results from Waco, Texas:

Veer defeated R-Truth

Ezekiel defeated Ciampa

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated Doudrop, lost to Carmella, then defeated Carmella to retain the title.

Dolph Ziggler defeated Theory

Finn Balor defeated Dominik Mysterio

Asuka defeated Becky Lynch

Omos defeated Cedric Alexander

Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

