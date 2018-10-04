WWE Super Show-Down: 10 last-minute predictions

Ten matches have been announced, including four title matches

The WWE Super Show-Down event takes place in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday.

The following matches are scheduled from the Raw brand: The Undertaker (w/Kane) vs. Triple H (w/Shawn Michaels), The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre, John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs. Elias & Kevin Owens, and Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad.

The following matches are scheduled from SmackDown Live: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (No Disqualification WWE Championship), Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women’s Championship), The New Day vs. The Bar (SmackDown Tag Team Championship), Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz (WWE Championship #1 contender), and Asuka & Naomi vs. The IIconics.

To complete the stacked 10-match card, Melbourne’s own Buddy Murphy will challenge Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship.

In this article, let’s try to predict the outcome of every match on the show.

#10 Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad

Ronda Rousey has recently joined forces with The Bella Twins

No announcement has yet been made but it is expected that Ronda Rousey will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Nikki Bella at WWE Evolution on October 28.

So, will The Bella Twins turn against “The Baddest Woman On The Planet” during or after this six-woman tag to set up the title match? Or will they all get along on Saturday and the rivalry can kick-start another time, possibly on next week’s Raw?

Either way, with or without a betrayal, this will surely be a win for Rousey & The Bella Twins.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins def. The Riott Squad

#9 John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Elias

John Cena doesn't appear in WWE very often these days

John Cena hasn’t competed in a WWE ring since he defeated Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble, so can anyone really see him returning to lose a relatively meaningless tag match which has only received a small amount of build-up on Raw?

The makeshift alliance of Cena & Bobby Lashley might not go as smoothly as planned, as we predicted in our possible Super Show-Down shocks, but it’d be a surprise to see anything other than a victory for the babyfaces.

Prediction: John Cena & Bobby Lashley def. Kevin Owens & Elias

