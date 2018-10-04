WWE Super Show-Down: 5 possible shocks

John Cena will make a rare appearance

The WWE Super Show-Down event takes place in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday.

From the Raw brand, the featured match will see The Undertaker (w/Kane) face Triple H (w/Shawn Michaels) for the final time, while The Shield will take on Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag.

John Cena will also appear on the show, joining forces with Bobby Lashley against Elias & Kevin Owens, and Ronda Rousey will team with The Bella Twins against The Riott Squad.

From the SmackDown Live brand, AJ Styles will put his WWE Championship on the line against Samoa Joe in a No Disqualification match, Charlotte Flair will challenge Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and SmackDown Tag Team champions The New Day will face The Bar.

Elsewhere, Daniel Bryan will take on The Miz in a WWE Championship #1 contender match, Asuka & Naomi will face the Aussie duo of Billie Kay & Peyton Royce, and Melbourne’s own Buddy Murphy will challenge Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship.

In this article, let’s take a look at five possible shocks that could happen at the event.

#5 Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz has an unclear outcome

Daniel Bryan lost against The Miz at SummerSlam

The rivalry between Daniel Bryan and The Miz is expected to come to an end (or at least be put on hold) when they do battle at Super Show-Down to determine the #1 contender for the WWE Championship.

This stipulation was announced over a month ago but it feels like WWE hasn’t really driven it home enough to the audience that the winner of the match is going to receive a title opportunity.

We’ve seen no interactions between Bryan and Miz with the two men currently in the title picture, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, and the upcoming match doesn’t have much of a #1 contender vibe around it.

With that in mind, maybe this will end without a clear winner, allowing more time to build to a main-event #1 contender rematch on SmackDown Live in the near future.

