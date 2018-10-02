WWE Super Show-Down: Predicting the finish to every match

Super Show-Down takes place this Saturday night

The WWE's next network special, Super Show-Down is just a few days away, and hype for the event is starting to build quite nicely.

While the event is not being considered a traditional PPV for the company, they will still want to put on an excellent show for the fans in attendance, especially given the fact that it is taking place in a different country.

The show's card features several title matches and several other marquee bouts, some of which are continuations of on-going storylines, while others have been put together to give the crowd in attendance something to get excited about.

Either way, the show has plenty of potentials to be one of the best WWE shows of the year, so let's take a look at all ten of the night's matches and predict exactly how they are going to end.

Buddy Murphy picks up the hometown victory

Buddy Murphy will win the Cruiserweight title in his hometown

The WWE will want to make sure that Melbourne has a night to remember on Saturday, and one sure fire way of doing that is by giving them a hometown hero to celebrate with.

Buddy Murphy has been one of the most consistent performers on 205 Live this year, and a victory in front of his hometown crowd would be a fitting reward for all of the hard work he has put in for the brand.

Cedric Alexander has been an excellent cruiserweight champion, but he has held the belt for six months now, and it is time to allow someone else to step into the spotlight and see what they can do with it.

Despite normally being a heel, Murphy is likely to get a big reaction from the Melbourne crowd on Saturday night and if that is the case, then his victory should be a clean one.

