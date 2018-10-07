WWE Super Show-Down: Ranking of the matches

Super Show-Down was an incredibly inconsistent show

WWE Super Show-Down is now in the history books, and as expected, the show was a bit of a mixed bag.

Labelled by many WWE fans as a 'glorified house-show' the match-card was an entertaining, if not wildly inconsistent affair with several of the big matches living up to their hype, and several others fall completely flat.

With that in mind, let's take a look back at all of the matches from Super Show-Down and rank them from worst to best.

#10 Asuka and Naomi Vs The Iiconics

Asuka was at the end of yet another loss in Australia

Frankly, this match just depressed me. Asuka's descent from the top of the women's division has been painful to watch, and while she may not have been involved in the finish at Super Show-Down, the fact that she is losing to The Iiconics at such a big event does not bode well for her future.

We may see these two teams have a rematch on an episode of SmackDown or at Evolution but it doesn't really matter, either way, the damage has already been done.

