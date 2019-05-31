WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 2 reasons why Undertaker should win and 2 reasons why Goldberg should win

First time ever

Two of the biggest Superstars Vince McMahon's company has ever produced, Goldberg and The Undertaker will clash in a first time ever match at WWE Super ShowDown next Friday. Surprisingly, WWE has provided no build whatsoever for this iconic match-up but with both the legends set to appear next week on WWE TV, expect them to hype up the WWE Universe.

The Deadman will appear on the flagship show this Monday while the Myth will make his SmackDown Live debut on Tuesday night before both the legends board the flight to Saudi Arabia. With both of them appearing on separate shows, the WWE Universe may not get a chance to witness a confrontation between the two Superstars. However, one can never rule out a Surprise from WWE's side.

Irrespective of what happens this week, the Saudi Arabia fans will see the grandest match of the year take place in front of their eyes on 7th June. In this article, we will have a look at 2 reasons why the Undertaker should win the match and 2 reasons why Goldberg should win.

#1 Why 'Taker should win - The Deadman is on a two-match losing streak

Undertaker's last win came way back in April 2018 at the Greatest Royal Rumble PPV

Though the Phenom is not as regular in the ring as he was earlier, he has a habit of winning matches inside the squared circle. However, 'Taker has not won a single match in the past 12 months. He lost to Triple H in a No DQ match at WWE Super Show Down last year while he and his brother, Kane, lost to DX at WWE Crown Jewel the following month.

Since that night, The Deadman has not wrestled a single match and he should emerge victorious in this match to snap his losing streak.

