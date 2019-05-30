WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 3 reasons why WWE reportedly cancelled Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar

According to rumors, the original plan was to have Seth Rollins defend his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar

In a surprise turn of events, Baron Corbin won a #1 contender's fatal-4 way match on the last episode of RAW to earn a shot at Seth Rollins' Universal title at WWE Super ShowDown. The fans and the rumors mills expected the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar to be in Corbin's position next Friday but WWE has taken the unexpected route once again.

Since the day WWE announced that Saudi Arabia will host a pay-per-view in mid-2019, the rumors were rife that the Beast Slayer Seth Rollins will put his title on the line against Brock Lesnar. The arena advertised this match as well, and even the Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed this rumor.

However, Brock Lesnar is not yet announced to participate in any match at WWE Super ShowDown, which has puzzled the fans. In this article, we will have a look at the 3 reasons why WWE cancelled their original plans of having Seth defend his title against Lesnar.

#3 MITB cash-in after the match

Brock Lesnar can cash-in at any moment

Brock Lesnar won the Money In The Bank ladder match a few weeks ago to emerge as the surprise Mr. Money In The Bank of 2019. The Conqueror has been teasing a cash-in on recent RAW episodes but everyone knows that WWE will never book a Brock Lesnar match on free TV.

They have made Brock Lesnar matches feel like a big deal. Hence, the Beast will certainly cash-in his contract on a pay-per-view. With Super ShowDown approaching, it would be good if WWE books a cash-in match on the pay-per-view because the fans will soon start complaining about the part-timer holding the MITB contract.

Lesnar has had an entertaining reign as Mr. Money In The Bank but if WWE extends this storyline until SummerSlam, then it is bound to test the patience of the fans.

