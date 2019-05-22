WWE Rumors: Backstage plans for Brock Lesnar after Super ShowDown revealed

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 705 // 22 May 2019, 23:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar has his sights set on WWE gold

What's the story?

As reported by the Wrestling Observer Radio, "Mr Money in the Bank" Brock Lesnar is likely to face reigning WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins for the latter's title at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on June 7th.

However, as of this time, it's unclear as to whether Lesnar will cash in his Money in the Bank contract, or would be granted a title shot at Rollins without having to cash in the contract.

Additionally, it's being asserted that Lesnar isn't likely to perform immediately after WWE Super ShowDown, and will only return around SummerSlam 2019 in order to build his storyline for the latter event.

In case you didn't know...

Following a lengthy period of negotiations, Brock Lesnar and the UFC failed to reach a deal -- primarily owing to disagreements in the financial realm -- owing to which "The Beast Incarnate" subsequently returned to the WWE.

Despite failing to secure at shot at UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier's title, Lesnar has now once again found tremendous success in the WWE -- making a surprising return at the Money in the Bank PPV, and winning the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Brock Lesnar and his "Advocate" Paul Heyman appeared on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW; and proceeded to note that on next week's edition of RAW, Lesnar will reveal whether he'll choose to cash in his contract against Universal Champion Seth Rollins or WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Furthermore, the WWE has now indicated that the returning Dolph Ziggler will face Kofi Kingston for the latter's WWE Championship at Super ShowDown -- That, in turn, is being noted as another sign that Lesnar could very well end up facing Rollins for the Universal Title.

Moreover, the belief is that Lesnar will indeed appear on next week's episode of RAW, and could also likely be featured on the Super ShowDown go-home edition of RAW on June 3rd; before finally facing Rollins on June 7th in Saudi Arabia.

Nevertheless, Lesnar will once again go on hiatus after Super ShowDown, and likely return to WWE around SummerSlam which takes place in August.

Advertisement

What's next?

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is set to defend his title against Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7th.

Also Read: WWE News: Elias reveals origins of his guitar gimmick, talks RAW debut and Roman Reigns

What are your thoughts on Brock Lesnar's WWE schedule over the next several weeks? Sound off!