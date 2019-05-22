×
WWE News: Elias reveals origin of his guitar gimmick, talks RAW debut and Roman Reigns

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
103   //    22 May 2019, 05:25 IST

Elias is one of the most creative WWE Superstars today
Elias is one of the most creative WWE Superstars today

What's the story?

In a recent appearance on The Rhode Show, WWE Superstar Elias opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Elias expounded upon his RAW debut, his feud with Roman Reigns, and how he got over with the WWE Universe courtesy his unique musician gimmick. Additionally, Elias also shed light upon the origins of his guitar-playing skills, which eventually turned out to be a huge advantage for him as an on-screen WWE character.

In case you didn't know...

It was during this year's post-WrestleMania WWE Superstar Shake-Up, that company head honcho Vince McMahon had Elias drafted from RAW to SmackDown, and claimed that the guitar savant is the biggest acquisition in SmackDown history.

However, the large majority of professional wrestling fans and experts have noted that despite McMahon's aforesaid proclamation; it is Reigns who is the true chosen one - the Superstar whom the WWE higher-ups intend to present as the face of the company.

The heart of the matter

Addressing his RAW debut, Elias noted that he started off as "The Drifter" who randomly appeared on the show, before eventually adding more layers to his character. Besides, Elias also revealed the origins of his journey as a guitarist. Fans can read Elias' statements regarding the same, below:

"It started when I was just walking through the crowd...I was drifting. I was The Drifter at the time. I just kind of walked through the audience for my first Monday Night RAW. It was the first Elias sighting. Very exciting."
"I was fifteen years old...I got super into Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, and Johnny Cash. My dad took notice and for Christmas, just gave me a guitar - it was a natural fit."

Furthermore, with regard to his feud with Reigns, Elias opined that since Vince introduced him as SmackDown's biggest acquisition in history, Roman is simply jealous.

In addition, he noted that Reigns has won several accolades in the WWE and has even beaten cancer to return to the ring. Despite all of this, he believes that he's still better than "The Big Dog" and naturally intends to settle his score with the latter in due course.

What's next?

Roman Reigns is presently set to feud with Shane McMahon, however, with other Superstars such as Elias and Drew McIntyre also actively pursuing a rivalry with Reigns; fans can expect the storyline to evolve into something more nuanced in the weeks to come.

What are your thoughts on Elias' statements? Is he right? Sound off in the comments below!

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Roman Reigns Elias Samson
