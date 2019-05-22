×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: AJ Styles potentially starting new rivalry on RAW

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
147   //    22 May 2019, 02:34 IST

WWE stalwart AJ Styles is truly phenomenal
WWE stalwart AJ Styles is truly phenomenal

What's the story?

WWE has put forth a rather intriguing backstage RAW segment via its official YouTube channel, whereby a new feud between AJ Styles and Baron Corbin is now being alluded toward.

In a backstage interview with Charly Caruso as a part of this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Styles addressed his defeat at the hands of reigning titleholder Seth Rollins in their Universal Championship match at the Money in the Bank PPV.

However, Styles was interrupted midway through the interview by none other than Baron Corbin, following which a brief back-and-forth between the two Superstars ensued.

Also read: Ric Flair's first public appearance after heart surgery confirmed

In case you didn't know...

At last Sunday's WWE Money in the Bank PPV, AJ Styles came up short in his bid to dethrone reigning Universal Champion Seth Rollins, in what fans and experts alike hailed as the best match of the event.

On the other hand, Baron Corbin was amongst the myriad of Superstars who competed in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, only to witness Brock Lesnar make a surprise entrance towards the end, with the latter capturing the contract and winning the matchup.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to WWE on-air personality Charly Caruso, AJ Styles asserted that while he still believes he can beat Seth Rollins; at Money in the Bank, Rollins was the better man.

Additionally, Styles insinuated that he's back to square one – alluding that his rivalry with Rollins may be done for the time being – and that he intends to go back to the drawing board, and work his way back to the top.

Nevertheless, Baron Corbin seemed rather unimpressed with Styles' aforementioned assertions, with the former proceeding to insult Styles and criticize the latter for losing to Rollins.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Corbin noted that he pinned Rollins a couple of weeks back and that he deserved a shot at Rollins' Universal Title more than Styles did.

Not one to take things lying down, Styles fired back – pointing out how Corbin has floundered every notable opportunity he has received. "The Phenomenal One" then went on to land a thunderous slap on Corbin.

The slap prompted Corbin to grin and ominously state that Styles will have to pay for it, furthering the ongoing speculation regarding WWE potentially putting forth a rivalry between Corbin and Styles in the days to come.

What's next?

The 2019 post-WrestleMania season is undoubtedly heating up as we, the WWE Universe, swiftly move from one major event to another.

With AJ Styles likely heading into a feud with Baron Corbin, it'll be interesting to see how WWE chooses to book Universal Champion Seth Rollins moving forward.

Would you like to see AJ Styles feud with Baron Corbin? Sound off!

Tags:
WWE Raw AJ Styles Baron Corbin
Advertisement
Superstar Shake-Up: 5 dream opponents for AJ Styles on WWE RAW 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 reasons why AJ Styles signed a new WWE contract
RELATED STORY
3 Possible feuds for AJ Styles on WWE Raw
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why AJ Styles abandoned Seth Rollins on Raw
RELATED STORY
5 biggest questions after AJ Styles moved to WWE Raw
RELATED STORY
Superstar Shake-Up: 5 Reasons Why AJ Styles has arrived on WWE RAW 
RELATED STORY
3 things AJ Styles should do now he is on RAW
RELATED STORY
What if AJ Styles turns heel on Raw?
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 biggest hints that AJ Styles is reuniting Bullet Club 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AJ Styles debuts on WWE RAW with a brand new look in the main event
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us