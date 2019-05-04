WWE History: All the Money in the Bank Winners...Where are they now?

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 181 // 04 May 2019, 02:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CM Punk and Dean Ambrose with the Money in the Bank briefcase

WWE introduced the unique Money in the Bank concept way back in the year 2005 as a way to skyrocket a promising superstar's career. Usually six or seven superstars compete in a ladder match to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and stand a chance to change to their lives. In its initial years, the match used to take place at WrestleMania. However, looking at the success rate of this match, the company decided to establish a pay-per-view with the same name in 2010.

Very few people may remember that 'Money in the Bank' was even the name of current U.S. President Donald Trump's theme song, when he was a part of WWE. Over the years, the Money in the Bank match has witnessed drastic changes, be it the color of the briefcase or the number of the superstars participating in the match. During the time of the brand split, the company even scheduled two Money in the Bank matches.

From the year 2017, Vince McMahon decided to have 2 ladder matches every year, one for the men and one for the women.

Also Read: 5 best Money in the Bank Ladder Matches of all-time

Till date, there have been 20 superstars who have successfully won the Money in the Bank briefcase, so without further ado let's have a look at all the Money in the Bank winners and where are they now:

#1 Edge

Edge won the first ever Money in the Bank ladder match

After Chris Jericho teased the idea of this unique gimmick match, the then RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff announced the first ever Money in the Bank ladder match for WrestleMania 21. Chris Jericho, Christian, Chris Benoit, Edge, Kane and Shelton Benjamin were the participants of this match.

Also Read: Remembering the first ever 'Money in the Bank' Ladder Match

All the six men had a grueling encounter before the Rated-R superstar Edge walked out with the coveted briefcase thanks to his chair strike to Chris Benoit in the final moments. He held his contract for a long time and once he was even forced to defend his contract against Matt Hardy in a ladder match on RAW.

However, despite all the problems he had, Edge successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract against John Cena at the New Year's Revolution. Currently, Edge has retired from professional wrestling due to his injury woes. He appears on the WWE Network with his friend Christian as the co-host of the “The Edge and Christian show”.

1 / 20 NEXT