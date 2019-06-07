WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 5 last-minute changes WWE could make to the show

WWE has a number of last-minute options at their fingertips

WWE's roster has already made their way over to The Middle East ahead of Super ShowDown this afternoon, which will be their third pay-per-view in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Unlike the past two events that have been held in KSA, WWE didn't have a lot of time to build up to Super ShowDown because it has fallen mere weeks after Money in the Bank, which could be why the card feels so lackluster at present.

That being said, it's likely that the plans for the show are not yet set in stone and as we speak Vince McMahon and the creative team are still working hard to finish the script. This means that there is plenty of room for changes to matches and even additions if the company feels that they could fill out the card a little more.

#5. Brock Lesnar forced to defend his briefcase

Brock Lesnar should be forced to put his contract on the line

Brock Lesnar has made the trip over to Jeddah and promised that he would cash in his Money in the Bank contract as part of the show later today, which means that the company has to be planning some kind of angle to ensure that this isn't the case.

Stephanie McMahon already revealed that Brock Lesnar was going to be punished for his actions on Raw two weeks ago but there was nothing mentioned this week, which could mean that WWE officials are waiting until he hits Saudi Arabia to tell him that he will have to defend his contract before he can cash in.

The best thing that WWE could do to annoy The Beast further would be to force him to defend it in the biggest Battle Royal in WWE history as 50-men battle it out in a match that WWE is yet to announce a prize for, so a Money in the Bank contract would definitely make it a much more competitive match.

