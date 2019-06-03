×
5 Superstars who could return at WWE Super ShowDown 2019

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.28K   //    03 Jun 2019, 12:19 IST

WWE's Super ShowDown will take place on June 7
WWE's Super ShowDown will take place on June 7

WWE's first Saudi Arabia PPV of 2019, Super ShowDown, will be held on June 7, 2019, at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This PPV, just like last year's Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel PPV, will be an all-male PPV.

The Super ShowDown will see the return of two wrestling legends - Goldberg and The Undertaker, as the two will face off against each other for the first time ever in a singles match.

The PPV will also host three title matches as Seth Rollins defends his Universal title against Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston faces off against Dolph Ziggler, who returned to WWE television recently, and the two will battle it out for the WWE Championship, while Finn Balor will defend his Intercontinental title against Andrade.

We will also witness 50 men compete in a battle royal at Super ShowDown - the same number as last year's Greatest Royal Rumble PPV.

Which Superstars could return at the WWE Super ShowDown PPV? Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could return at WWE Super ShowDown:

#5 Mark Henry

Mark Henry at Greatest Royal Rumble last year
Mark Henry at Greatest Royal Rumble last year

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, last featured in a WWE ring at the Greatest Royal Rumble PPV, entering at #5 and eliminating three participants.

The World's Strongest Man, who is no longer an active wrestler, could return to the ring once again for the battle royal, adding numbers to the battle royal as well as fulfilling the quota of legends that we've seen in such battle royals in the past.

#4 Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle
Like Mark Henry, Kurt Angle was also part of last year's Greatest Royal Rumble, eliminating three Superstars after entering at #16.

But this time around, we may not see Angle in the ring as he announced his retirement from wrestling with his match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 being his last.

Angle is still signed with WWE and we could perhaps see Angle in a backstage segment or maybe even join in with the commentators to announce a match.

