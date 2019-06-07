WWE Super Showdown 2019 Prediction - Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler for WWE Championship

Kofi Kingston gets a chance at revenge on Dolph Ziggler at Super Showdown.

Two of the longer-tenured current roster members who have been with WWE are Dolph Ziggler and the current WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston. They have both been staples of the mid-card for years, but Ziggler had his run in the main event in 2011 when he cashed in on Alberto Del Rio.

Unlike Ziggler, Kingston didn't get a main title shot until this year's WrestleMania. He finally captured that elusive main title after 11 hard-fought years and has represented the blue brand as its champion ever since. After he dispatched Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler shockingly returned and brutally assaulted Kingston.

Ziggler's main explanation in storyline is that it should have been him instead getting the love of the WWE Universe, but he was away pursuing other endeavors like stand up comedy and politics. Ziggler has been often used as a gallant challenger, but he's only really been given two runs with the title in 2011-2012.

He has been a mid-card staple, winning both the US and Intercontinental Titles numerous times. But even though he said that he respected Kingston and that Kingston deserved his title, it still should have been him instead.

Ziggler even followed Kingston to Raw one night when he and fellow New Day member Xavier Woods utilized the Wildcard Rule. 'The Showoff' must have a tracking device implanted somewhere on Kingston.

On the go-home episode of SmackDown, Kingston came out to say that while Ziggler has sometimes been overlooked, he's also quit and walked away several times. If 'The Showoff' had been so overlooked, he wouldn't have simply left a title in the middle of the ring.

SmackDown is full of potential challengers for Kingston, including Roman Reigns, Owens, Andrade, Randy Orton and Aleister Black, but a lot of who challenges for the title depends on what WWE is going to do with Brock Lesnar and his briefcase.

Regardless of who he cashes in on, if he is successful, that show is left with a part-time champion. SmackDown and Raw both need to greatly improve their ratings, and having another part-time champion will not help them accomplish that. That hasn't stopped 'the Beast' from tormenting both Kingston and Seth Rollins at every turn.

Lesnar's focus has mainly been on Rollins and the Universal Championship, but it might be a misdirect for his potential cash-in. Even though he might eventually try to cash in on Kingston, as mentioned above, it would be detrimental to WWE if he was successful.

Since Ziggler might only be around for this match, he isn't going to walk out as champion. That leaves us with Kingston, who finally won the title after 11 years, and 'The Beast', who has held a major title for the better part of the last three years.

Will WWE make the huge mistake of giving Lesnar another run with a shock cash-in on the WWE Champion? I wouldn't put it past them, but WWE NEEDS Kofi Kingston to walk out of Super Showdown as WWE Champion. I think he will. After that, all bets are off. Ziggler might have already had his best shot on Kingston.