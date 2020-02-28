WWE Super ShowDown 2020: 5 Botches you missed

Super ShowDown had a number of shocking botches!

WWE's main roster traveled to Saudi Arabia for the fifth time and presented Super ShowDown from Riyadh. It was a show that boasted a stacked card including five Championship matches as well as the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match.

The show itself promised so much and even delivered on the rumored Undertaker appearance as The Deadman appeared for the first time since SummerSlam 2019 and targeted AJ Styles.

The Miz and John Morrison became Tag Team Champions for the first time in more than a decade when they were able to defeat The New Day, and Goldberg was able to become a two-time Universal Champion. The WCW Legend managed to overcome the threat of The Fiend who was missing his red light for the second time and will now presumably wrestle the winner of the Elimination Chamber match at WrestleMania.

Whilst it was a disappointing end to a decent show, there were several botches throughout that many fans may have overlooked.

#5. Audio Botch

The kickoff show for Super ShowDown saw The OC take on The Viking Raiders and a lot of talking from Charley Caruso, Scott Stanford and David Otunga in the WWE studio before they played promos ahead of the matches in Saudi Arabia.

Ricochet had an interesting promo package where he talked about how he could become WWE Champion, which is obviously every wrestler's dream. The package played for the first time on the kickoff show and interestingly throughout the package the stars could be heard talking in the studio since their mic's hadn't been muted.

Charley was heard audibly realizing that she could still be heard at one point before WWE seemingly decided to mute them, but this is quite a juvenile botch from WWE at this point.

