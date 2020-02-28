5 fallouts from WWE Super ShowDown 2020 - The Fiend's next victim; rematch at WrestleMania 36, and more

WWE's Super ShowDown PPV was a show which had a few decent matches, and one shocking title change that will keep wrestling fans talking for weeks. The Fiend lost the Universal title to Goldberg at the show, ending his title reign at 119 days.

There was also another title change on the blue brand as The New Day lost their titles to The Miz and John Morrison, while Bayley and Brock Lesnar retained the SmackDown Women's title and WWE Championship, respectively.

The show's results will have a huge impact on both RAW and SmackDown in the weeks to come. Let's take a look at 5 fallouts from WWE Super ShowDown 2020:

#5 R-Truth to get a push

R-Truth at Super ShowDown

R-Truth opened Super ShowDown with a rap, which had the fans in the arena delighted, and he then went on to put a surprisingly good showing in the ring. Truth featured in the Gauntlet match, where he eliminated the likes of Andrade, Bobby Lashley, and Erick Rowan.

His good run was ended by AJ Styles who took advantage of the veteran Superstar being beaten and bloodied by the others in the Gauntlet match. There's a sense that Truth could be involved in something prominent over the coming weeks on the Road to WrestleMania, as he still seems to be very popular.

The RAW Superstar could perhaps have a segment with his "idol" John Cena, who returns to WWE television this week on SmackDown. Truth performs Cena's five-knuckle shuffle move, and even tried to perform the AA, in the match in Super ShowDown.

While Truth may not face Cena at WrestleMania, he could very well be a part of Cena's storyline on the Road to WrestleMania. He could be involved in whatever feud that Cena is going to be in, which would be quite entertaining television!

