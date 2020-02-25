WWE Super Showdown 2020: 5 possible finishes for Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Will The Beast walk into WrestleMania 36 still holding his title?

Ricochet battles Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the 2020 edition of Super ShowDown. The One and Only was victorious in a triple threat match involving both Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins. Since Rollins has already battled The Beast for much of the last two years, he wasn't going to win. And although Lashley would provide The Beast with a physical match, he was also a heel.

In the past, Lesnar has had good matches with smaller opponents. Although he physically dominated the likes of Finn Balor, Rollins, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan, they each had some of the best matches of the Beast's career. Ricochet is also a smaller guy who will wonderfully sell all of Lesnar's offense.

On paper, most people think that Ricochet has little to no chance of winning at Super ShowDown, especially so close to WrestleMania. But as we have seen in the past, stranger things have happened. Styles and Bryan both ended up facing Lesnar at past Survivor Series when match-ups had already been set for the show.

Ricochet does have a chance, albeit a slim one. His best chance for victory is to catch the Beast sleeping or to pick up a quick pinfall. Will it happen?

Here are five possible finishes for the WWE Championship match at Super ShowDown between Ricochet and Brock Lesnar.

#5 Brock Lesnar wins in a quick squash match

The Beast

Due to the sheer size differential between the two competitors, a squash match is something that immediately comes to mind. We've seen Ricochet battle bigger guys many times in NXT and on RAW, so that isn't going to be anything new.

The main reason why this is a possibility is because of Lesnar. He won the title from Kofi Kingston in under 10 seconds. While it did upset some fans, it also painted The Beast as a truly dangerous and threatening presence once more.

Depending on how much of Vince McMahon's ear Paul Heyman has, he'll likely try to stop this from happening. Heyman has been pushing a lot of newer talent (Aleister Black, Murphy, Ricochet, Street Profits, Andrade) since taking control of RAW, so a quick squash of Ricochet would somewhat stall some of his momentum. It is, however, a plausible outcome.

1 / 5 NEXT