WWE Super ShowDown (27th February 2020): Start Time (US, UK), Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Super ShowDown 2020

Will Goldberg slay The Fiend?

WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia and they have a stacked match card ready for us at Super ShowDown 2020. In a first, a prestigious Women's title will be defended at the show as Bayley will lock horns with Naomi with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. This will be the second time a Women's match will be held in Saudi which adds more glitter to the occasion.

The Fiend will go up against WWE Hall Of Famer, Goldberg, with the Universal Championship up for grabs. The Icon made the Universal Champion retreat last week on SmackDown with a hellacious spear. Can he do the same and become the new Universal Champion?

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will square off against Ricochet in his mandatory title defense. The Beast Incarnate has not forgotten the role WWE's Resident Superhero played during his elimination at the Royal Rumble this year and will be looking to teach him a lesson at the PPV. Ricochet is one who will be unfazed by the task at hand and will be looking to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 36 as the WWE Champion. Who will come out on top in this clash?

The Tag Team Championships of both RAW and SmackDown will be on the line as Seth Rollins and Murphy will take on The Street Profits and The New Day will defend their titles against The Miz and John Morrison.

Finally, the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gaunlet Match will see Andrade, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, and Bobby Lashley fight it out to get their hands on the coveted prize. Roman Reigns will look to end his feud with Baron Corbin once and for all inside a steel cage which will ensure that there will not be any outside interference.

Who will come out on top in these two matches?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE Super ShowDown location, date and start time

Venue: Mohammed Abdu Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Day and Date: Thursday, 27th February 2020

Start Time: 11 AM (Preshow) / 12 PM ET (US), 5 PM (Preshow) / 6 PM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Super ShowDown (US & UK)?

Super ShowDown can be watched live on WWE Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on WWE Network and BT Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Super ShowDown (India)?

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 10:30 PM on 27th February.

Catch all the Updates from Super ShowDown right here on Sportskeeda.