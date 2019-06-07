×
WWE Super Showdown 2019: 5 Possible finishes for The Usos vs The Revival

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
350   //    07 Jun 2019, 08:47 IST

The Top Guys aim to break out of the Uso Penitentiary at Super Showdown
The Top Guys aim to break out of the Uso Penitentiary at Super Showdown

WWE has two of the greatest tag teams on the planet currently occupying their main brand. The Revival has proven time and time again, through NXT and Monday Night RAW, that they're one of the most technically sound tag teams in the world.

Throughout the brand split, The Usos have dominated the tag team division, and it can be argued that their long feud with the New Day carried the brand over the past few years.

So when fans saw that this feud began by the Usos making fun of the Revival shaving their backs in the shower, they were disappointed, to say the least.

Still, thanks to Shane McMahon, the rivalry has an added spark that brings some much-needed intensity.

With Jimmy and Jey now fighting on the side of their cousin, Roman Reigns, in an effort to curtail Shane-O-Mac's rule across the two brands as "Best in the World", we can expect to see Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder get some help when they take on the Usos on the WWE Super Showdown Kickoff Show.

#5 The Revival shatter the Usos in Jeddah

The Shatter Machine is one of the most dangerous moves in WWE at the moment
The Shatter Machine is one of the most dangerous moves in WWE at the moment

While The Usos have essentially made fools of Dawson and Wilder over the past month, let's not forget that they are undoubtedly one of the greatest tag teams in the world. We've seen them best some incredible duos throughout their WWE career, toppling #DIY, American Alpha, the Street Profits, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, and the Usos themselves a few weeks back.

The Top Guys know what it takes to knock off the six-time tag team champions, and with a devastating maneuver like the Shatter Machine, all it would take is one slip up from The Usos to secure a victory for The Revival.

This match should also give us an idea of who may be challenging for the Raw Tag Team Titles soon, a championship that hasn't been seen much since being won by Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder.

And since The Revival were the ones who lost them at WrestleMania, it would make sense to see them jump back in the title picture to regain what they believe to be theirs.

