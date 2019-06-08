WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar didn't cash in on either Champion

Brock Lesnar did not become the champion of either brand

A lot of people in the WWE Universe believed that Brock Lesnar would become the Universal Champion at Super ShowDown. After all, he pretty much promised us on RAW that he would be cashing in on Friday.

And Seth Rollins was also nursing a kayfabe injury that he sustained on RAW, making the situation rife for a cash in. Yet, thanks to a slip and tumble from his advocate, Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar's cash-in attempt was unsuccessful.

And then, everyone assumed that Lesnar would cash in on Kofi Kingston following his match against Ziggler. Of course, nothing of the sort would happen during the match or even after the final bell rang.

So, which brings us to the question...why did The Beast not successfully cash in his contract?

#5 Both Champions are in feuds that are far from over right now

Seth Rollins renews his rivalry against Baron Corbin when he goes up against him at WWE Stomping Grounds. Similarly, Dolph Ziggler will go up against Kofi Kingston once again because it was Xavier Woods who cost him the title at Super ShowDown. Only this time, the two men will wage a war inside a brutal steel cage.

A cash-in from Brock Lesnar would have brought both stories to an abrupt and untimely halt all at once. And this is because WWE obviously wants to tell long term stories in both cases, but inserting Brock Lesnar into the mix would just throw the dynamics of the feud completely off. What you guys need to remember is that Lesnar only shows up at times, so the stories wouldn't be told completely either.

How does Xavier Woods figure into this larger arc? That's way more interesting than seeing Brock Lesnar as the WWE Champion.

