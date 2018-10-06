WWE Super ShowDown Results, October 6th 2018; latest Super ShowDown winners, video highlights

We witnessed absolute chaos by the Brothers Of Destruction

WWE Super ShowDown kicked off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia with the SmackDown Tag Team Title match. There was no pre-show segment as this was a house show, we probably missed a dark segment or two though.

The New Day (c) vs. The Bar - SmackDown Tag Team Championship match

WWE Super ShowDown started with the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match as The Bar make their way to the ring. Cesaro was tagged in and he tried to slow Kofi Kingston down. Kofi Kingston finally made the tag to Xavier Woods, who cleared Cesaro and Sheamus. He soon got overwhelmed by The Bar's teamwork and Cesaro even got the swing before locking in the sharpshooter in the center of the ring.

Sheamus tried to hold Kofi Kingston back but failed. The New Day prevailed as they lock in Cesaro in an odd position, leaving Kofi to hit a top rope double stomp for the win.

Result: The New Day def. The Bar to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte - SmackDown Women's Championship match

Becky unloaded on Charlotte early on and Flair took a big boot to the face before bouncing off the ring post head first on the outside. Becky hit the disarmher soon after and The Queen struggled but broke free and replied with two suplexes. Becky's foot was caught in the ropes and Charlotte took advantage with a knee drop to the leg.

Becky hit a high flying forearm but got only a two count. Charlotte went for the Figure Four but Becky countered it, only to take a boot to the face. The two traded punches and Charlotte hit a spear for a near fall. Charlotte hit the moonsault but Becky got her knees up in time.

Charlotte caught Becky in the Boston Crab but Becky crawled to the ropes and left the ring, taking her belt and walking towards the stage. Charlotte speared her into the barricades and then hit the Figure Eight in the ring. Becky still had her belt and hit Charlotte with it, earning a DQ loss but retaining her belt.

Result: Charlotte def. Becky Lynch via DQ.

Charlotte attacked Becky as she was walking up the ramp and Lynch overpowered Flair and hit the Bexploder on the outside before walking out.

