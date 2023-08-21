WWE SuperShow results: Injured champion competes third time this weekend, Seth Rollins puts 42-year-old superstar through the table (Laval, QC, 8/20)

WWE delivered a star-studded SuperShow in Laval, Quebec, this past Sunday, August 20, featuring top names from RAW and SmackDown.

The show saw three huge championship matches, including two women's title bouts. IYO SKY defended her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a triple-threat match. The Queen and The Empress of Tomorrow hugged each after the contest in a wholesome moment.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley retained her gold against Natalya in a singles match. The Eradicator also made her presence known at ringside when Damian Priest locked horns with Cody Rhodes.

The night's main event saw Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against long-time rival Finn Balor. The two squared off in a Laval Street Fight that ended with Rollins putting his 42-year-old opponent through the table to seal his victory.

The Visionary was joined in celebration by the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. KO was out of action for almost a month after battling a real-life injury but returned last week for a six-man tag team bout after SmackDown went off the air.

Kevin Owens competed for the third time this past weekend when he joined forces with his tag team partner, Sami Zayn, and RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre to face Imperium. The champions and The Scottish Warrior picked up the win over the heel faction. KO's return to house shows has hinted he would be back on RAW sooner rather than later.

What else happened at the WWE SuperShow in Laval, QC?

According to Wrestling Bodyslam, the night featured another six-man tag team match. This saw The O.C. take on the team of Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and Austin Theory in an entertaining bout. AJ Styles hit Theory with the Phenomenal Forearm to pick up the victory for his side.

Becky Lynch locked horns with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark in a two-on-one Handicap match. The Man picked up a dominant win over the Hall of Famer and her ally, gaining momentum ahead of Monday Night RAW.

Damian Priest, accompanied by his fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley, competed in a back-and-forth singles bout against Cody Rhodes. Ripley helped Priest by throwing the Money in the Bank briefcase to be used as a weapon.

The Archer of Infamy hit Rhodes with the briefcase but couldn't keep The American Nightmare down for the pinfall. The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner eventually recovered and used a devastating Cross Rhodes to seal his win.

Below are the full results of the latest WWE SuperShow on Sunday (Laval, QC, 8/20)

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre defeated Imperium: Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci

Handicap Match: Becky Lynch defeated Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark

WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Natalya

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest (w/ Rhea Ripley)

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) defeated Austin Theory, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander: Styles pinned Theory following the Phenomenal Forearm.

WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka

Laval Street Fight: WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Finn Balor