WWE Supershow Results: Randy Orton faces former rival, Cody Rhodes puts major name through a table, SmackDown star calls out Roman Reigns (Spokane, 01/06)

The WWE roster headed over to Spokane, Washington, for the first house show of the year on Saturday, January 6. The event, branded under Supershow programming, featured top stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

The show kicked off with a singles match between LA Knight and Jimmy Uso as The Megastar continued his feud with The Bloodline. Jimmy was also accompanied to the ring by Solo Sikoa. However, despite the numbers disadvantage, Knight was able to come out on top. The SmackDown star went on to call out Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in a passionate post-match promo.

Elsewhere on the card, Brutus Creed defeated JD McDonagh, while Akira Tozawa came up short against Omos. MVP issued a challenge on the Nigerian Giant's behalf and offered $10k to anyone who could knock Omos off his feet. The challenge was answered by Tozawa, who failed to accomplish the task and suffered a quick loss.

The first woman match of the night saw Becky Lynch join forces with Bianca Belair and Shotzi to defeat Asuka, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL.

Cody Rhodes was also in action in Spokane. The American Nightmare faced Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight. After an enthralling match, Rhodes put the Japanese star through a table before delivering a Cross Rhodes to secure the win. The former AEW star also accepted a fan's proposal to be the Best Man at his wedding.

Next up, Nia Jax defeated Ivy Nile, while Randy Orton got a win over Dominik Mysterio in what was his first singles match on the live circuit in over three years.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who faced Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. The Visionary retained the title, after which he addressed the live crowd.

Complete WWE Supershow results

Here are the complete house show results from Spokane, Washington, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso (w/ Solo Sikoa); during the match, Solo Sikoa was ejected from ringside

Brutus Creed defeated JD McDonagh

Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa

Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Shotzi defeated Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight

Nia Jax defeated Ivy Nile

Randy Orton defeated Dominik Mysterio

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre

