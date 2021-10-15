WWE Supersized SmackDown Preview: Brock Lesnar returns to confront Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, response to Tony Khan’s open challenge (15th October 2021)

WWE has planned a huge show titled Supersized SmackDown for Friday night this week. The episode will exceed its usual two-hour duration by half an hour and is also the final edition of the Blue brand before Crown Jewel. WWE has confirmed four matches and a big return for the night but we might be in for a few more surprises.

Here, we look at things that can transpire on the show tonight. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Brock Lesnar returns on SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

As confirmed by WWE, Brock Lesnar is set to return on SmackDown tonight. Last week, we saw Roman Reigns celebrate the fact that The Bloodline remains intact on the Blue brand. However, he also forced Paul Heyman to prove his loyalty by warning Lesnar on live television. He obliged and had quite a few harsh phrases directed at his former client.

The creative team has done well in making Heyman pivotal to this storyline, considering his present role on the side of Reigns and his past role as Lesnar’s advocate. There appears to be a big twist awaiting us in the title feud.

While Heyman boldly said that The Beast incarnate will lose at Crown Jewel, it will be interesting to see what he has to say when he confronts him again on SmackDown.

So far, Brock Lesnar has looked strong in each of his confrontations with Roman Reigns and his cousins. While The Tribal Chief has managed to land a couple of punches, Lesnar has come close to destroying the entire entourage over the last few weeks. It helps that he has switched to a cheeky side while working as a babyface.

Both superstars will look to make a strong statement on the Blue brand’s final episode before the upcoming pay-per-view. It has also been reported that the feud between them will extend beyond Crown Jewel. Thus, it is expected that we will see their title rivalry get more intense as we advance and it could all start tonight on SmackDown.

#5 Vince McMahon’s response to Tony Khan’s challenge

Tony Khan @TonyKhan I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT!

Vince McMahon and WWE, in general, have refrained from directly taking shots at AEW unlike Tony Khan’s promotion where it’s a weekly occurrence. When WWE announced that this week’s SmackDown will run for two hours and 30 minutes, Khan quickly took to Twitter and sent out a not-so-subtle challenge.

He mentioned the half-hour head-to-head between SmackDown and Rampage before asserting that he can’t wait to beat the main show.

AEW has also confirmed that Rampage will have an additional hour that will be broadcast on YouTube. SmackDown’s final half-an-hour won’t have ads but the same could happen for Rampage, if they plan to take the same route. Both shows have stacked cards and we expect to see a battle over viewership.

Can we see a few surprises unfold on SmackDown tonight? Earlier this week, The Usos faced Big E and Drew McIntyre on RAW. Is it possible that WWE will book a blockbuster main event in which Brock Lesnar teams up with Big E and McIntyre to take on Reigns and The Usos?

It might seem a bit too far-fetched but if Lesnar is set to perform for a few months, he might make more appearances on the weekly shows.

Edge and Seth Rollins have given us some of the best pro wrestling segments over the last couple of months despite no involvement of titles. They will square off in a Hell in a Cell match at Crown Jewel and can take things up a notch tonight on SmackDown.

More RAW superstars could make a surprise return, especially those who have been drafted to the Blue brand. Regardless of what happens tonight, one can’t deny this undeniable competition between two promotions is bound to keep fans entertained.

Edited by Kaushik Das