WWE Superstar Asuka breaks character in emotional tribute to injured wrestler

Asuka rarely makes emotional statements

It’s fair to say that, with the right in-ring chemistry, professional wrestlers can make magic together and provide some truly memorable moments.

Yet while wrestling fans around the world can all recall their all-time favourite match, most memorable feud or greatest ever wrestler, it’s worth noting that those actually doing the business in the squared circle share much of that, too.

On reflection, it’s perhaps only to be expected that, as an art form, any two or group of people who link up well together will enjoy doing so – and it appears that two former champions in WWE, in particular, have very high levels of respect for one another.

Although they may not have tangled too frequently on RAW or SmackDown since their respective debuts, it’s an understatement to say that Nia Jax and Asuka have great chemistry and history.

The two feuded over the NXT Women’s Championship years ago with some memorable encounters along the way. Jax lost in her attempt to snare awake Asuka’s gold at NXT Takeover in June 2016, before again falling at the final hurdle later that year. It is evident that the two remember the clashes fondly.

They met again in March 2018 with Asuka getting the upper hand at Elimination Chamber in March 2018. Speaking on social media, former RAW Women’s Champion Jax hailed the Empress of Tomorrow as “the best.”

Even more candidly, the 38-year-old Japanese star replied urging Jax to return from her injury soon.

Damnit, You’re making me super emotional! ♥️ I’m working on it. Hopefully we can pick up where we left off 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/0mJp4Mzb2R — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) February 26, 2020

Advertisement

While saying she was 'working on' her return, Jax had earlier provided a less-than-positive update on her return to the ring, meaning it's unlikely we’ll see these two rivals clash again any time soon.