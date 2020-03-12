WWE Superstar calls out Britt Baker for major promo botch on AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker

On tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker was interrupted by Big Swole while she was being interviewed by Tony Schiavone.

Baker wasn't thrilled at Swole for confronting her and stated that she isn't sure why Swole was present there, adding that she isn't relevant in the least bit.

Baker then referenced Swole's husband and WWE Superstar, Cedric Alexander by saying that the only person in her house that pro-wrestling cares about is her 'boyfriend'.

Swole was quick to correct Baker and made it clear that Alexander is her husband. She went on to reference Baker's boyfriend Adam Cole in the process, as she exclaimed the words, "I'm married, BAY BAY" and proceeded to show off her wedding ring.

Meanwhile, Alexander posted a bunch of tweets, reacting to the segment, soon after. Although he didn't tag Baker, he seemed to address her in his tweet, which stated that he's a husband. He added a GIF to the tweet, indicating that he didn't take the promo botch too well. Check out the tweets below:

I am a husband ma'am pic.twitter.com/zocGAurxaU — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) March 12, 2020

Look at that ROCK tho https://t.co/YyFEBs5Gyp — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) March 12, 2020

It seems like we are in for a Britt Baker-Big Swole feud in the coming days. Swole took to Twitter after the segment and let Baker know that she has no idea what she has started.

Swole recently reacted to a tweet Alexander sent after his loss to Riddick Moss on WWE RAW. Alexander seemed frustrated at the loss and Swole referred to the match as a 'mess'. The couple has been married since June 2018.